Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Mary Margaret is now editor in chief of Entertainment Weekly.

2. Petar Kujundzic, editorial director at Hypebeast, has left the company after 12 years.

3. The new Dazed editorial team under editor in chief Ib Kamara and executive editorial director Lynette Nylander has been announced: Bruce Usher is now art director, Jack Mills is now editor, Imruh Asha is now fashion editor, Mischa Notcutt is now casting director, Claudia Sinclair is now fashion editor at large, Felix Paradza is now junior fashion editor at large, Patti Wilson is now senior contributing fashion editor, Akeem Smith and Raphael Hirsch are now contributing fashion editors, and Gareth Wrighton has been named as a creative consultant.

4. Stella Maxwell has signed with IMG Models.

5. Dave Kimbell is now CEO at Ulta.

6. Julie Silverstone DeLoca is now chief marketing officer at ECOfashion Corp.

7. Casey McDonald is now vice president at The Lead PR.

8. Maxine Silva is now director of public relations and communications at Alo Yoga.

9. Alison Cerrilla is now worldwide entertainment industry relations senior manager, menswear at Gucci.

10. Melody Lee is now director and principal, Americas at Camron PR. Sarah Natkins is now global head of design at the company, and Alexandre Corda has joined as US digital lead.

11. Brittanae Casper is now senior director at ASTRSK PR.

12. Mallory Johnston is now account director at Autumn Communications.

13. Layne Hebert is now senior manager at Lividini & Co.

14. Jillian Heft has joined Behrman Communications.

Plus!

15. PURPLE is now representing KENZO.

16. KCD is now representing Tamara Mellon.

17. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Supima and premium hemp brand Black Dahlia.

18. IMG Models is now representing Charlie Knepper.

19. The Lede Company is now representing smart home gym TONAL and Woolrich.

20. SHADOW is now representing Florence by Mills.

21. Creative Media Marketing now represents JamesAllen.com.

22. Nobleshit Consulting is now representing pet lifestyle brand KindTail.

23. Behrman Communications is now representing Brite Hair.

24. Linda Gaunt Communications announces its representation of LINDBERG.

25. Lauren Maxwell is now representing SYNA Jewels.

26. DAZ PR is now representing Kura Skin.

27. Foundation is now representing good light® and Kate McLeod.

28. DPG is now representing skincare brand Flora Lee Naturals.

29. Blended Strategy Group is now representing Jaclyn Cosmetics and MAM Baby.

30. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing Thrive Natural Care.

31. Amanda Smeal Consulting is now representing zero-waste beauty brand Everist.

32. Dispatch is now representing skincare brand Kinfield.

33. Chapter 2 cannabis division is now representing The Emerald Cup 2021, as the event goes virtual with Social Club TV.

34. JCPR is now representing Italian footwear brand Ingrid Incisa di Camerana.

35. LaRue PR is now representing Stratia Skin.

36. Magrino is now representing Banfi Wines and KYLA Hard Kombucha.

