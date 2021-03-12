Designer Spotlight: The ERMANNO Firenze Crib Sheet

Every week we’ve been featuring buzzy brands showing at COTERIE Digital this season. This week, it’s our turn to focus on ERMANNO Firenze.The Italian-based brand tell us what’s ahead and what to expect from their Fall 2021 collection.

Brand Vibe: ERMANNO Firenze is an ‘easy daily couture’ designed for today’s young women. The brand interprets the style codes of Ermanno Scervino with a cool mood: glamour, femininity and romanticism with a rock flavor. A fresh and feminine proposal capable of represent contemporary young girls.

Celebrity Fans: “Ermanno Scervino has always dressed sensual and strong women: Rania of Jordan, Amal Clooney and Irina Shayk are just some of the lovers of our creations; for ERMANNO Firenze the communication strategy aims to involve celebrities and talents who can best represent the young and contemporary spirit of the brand.”

Fall 2021 Preview: Masculine fabrics, such as Chevron and Prince of Wales are the undisputed protagonists of the ERMANNO Firenze Fall 21 collection, mixed with lace with a girlish touch. The rock spirit, typical of the brand, runs like a fil rouge through the entire collection, variously declined through garments in coated fabric, animal patterns in strong nuances such as ruby red and fuchsia and total looks in logo camouflage print. A mix of tradition and innovation to fully represent contemporary cool girls.

Memorable Moments: “Every time one of my creations is worn it is always a memorable moment, whether it is on a red carpet, in a film or even just a woman walking down the street. Through my clothes I like to tell the story of today’s femininity: women who work and are mothers, women with an international style and a unique sensitivity.”

Vision Board: “Our desire is to celebrate the uniqueness and exclusivity of our creations more and more, while managing to tell the story of our heritage and the fascinating savoir-faire of Made in Italy, which is the heart of our craft. Moreover, today more than ever it is important to convey a message of positivity and I would like to do this through beauty, which is a global and transversal language, capable of reaching anywhere and striking even through the smallest details.”

What’s ahead for the brand? “During this period, we have become even more aware of the need to innovate and transform the way we communicate. Our desire is to focus increasingly on digital technology, by broadening the communication languages in order to be able to tell a story of passion, elegance and Made in Italy culture to an ever wider audience.”

Where you can find it: www.ermannoscervino.it, MILLI B.QUE, CHRISTIAN B.QUE, ESTI’S BURTON

