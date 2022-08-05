Daily Media: Steff Yotka Leaves Vogue, New Execs At Neiman Marcus And Nordstrom, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Steff Yotka, global director of social media at Vogue, is leaving the company.

2. Kaitlin Bray is now director of audience development at Eater and Punch.

3. Ryan Ros is now president of Neiman Marcus.

4. Sam Lobban is now executive vice president, general merchandising manager at Nordstrom.

5. Marcelo Tau is now chief operations officer at David Yurman.

6. Juliana Frankovich is now design director, global 360 creative at Clinique.

7. Annalisa Solari is now VIP Director at The A List.

8. Hanna Magstadt is now PR account director, fashion at CHAPTER 2. Bryant Von Woodson is now account director, VIP services at the company and Jazmine Bowen is now PR + VIP account executive, fashion.

9. Ally Roos is now account director, Earned/PR at BMF.

10. Julianne Elise Beffa is now public relations manager at Nina Shoes.

11. Stafford Grayson is now junior account executive, hospitality/CPG at SHADOW.

12. Ally Langston is now senior publicist at Le CollectiveM. Madison Fishman is now account supervisor at the company.

13. Amirah Keaton is now staff writer at Luxury Daily.

Plus!

14. PURPLE is now representing Delvaus, Carbon38, and Fashion Trust US.

15. Walker Drawas is now representing The Fleur Room in LA, Anti Social Social Club, Alpinestars, Garage and Dynamite (Groupe Dynamite), and Cool Cat.

16. ABMC is now representing Kiehl’s.

17. The Lede Company is now representing ‘47 and Sania’s Brow Bar.

18. Agentry PR is now representing Chris Donovan.

19. Ruff Communications is now representing Lashify.

20. Max McCormack is now representing David Webb New York.

21. Michele Marie PR is now representing Lisa Todd and Zany&Shy.

22. Pull PR is now representing Cupshe.

23. Janice McCafferty PR is now representing VOLOOM and Avarelle.

24. No. 29 is now representing unspun.

25. Le CollectiveM is now representing Ray’s.

26. Amanda Smeal Consulting and Aimee Moss are now representing Arey.

27. Kristen Long Communications is now representing Bryhel Cosmetic Labs.

