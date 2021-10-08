Daily Media: Ryan Gosling’s First-ever Brand Ambassador Role, And More Moves To Peruse

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Sarah Burke is now editor in chief at them.

2. Greg Barber is now VP of product, consumer revenue at Vox Media. Zahra Ladak is now VP of product, platform at the company.

3. Paul Sullivan, creator of the Wealth Matters column in the New York Times will pen his last column (his 608th) this Saturday. He is leaving to launch a media company.

4. Ryan Gosling is now an ambassador for Tag Heuer.

5. Anne-Marie Dacyshyn is now president and chief marketing officer at dosist.

6. Kristine Kim is now director of impact at DÔEN.

7. Lillian Krohn is now vice president, Head & Shoulders at Marina Maher Communications.

8. Zigis Switzer is now an account director at ASTRSK PR.

9. Jenna Cavanagh is now communications manager at Carolina Herrera.

10. Genesis Gomez is now senior manager, digital influencer + communications at Victoria Beckham Beauty.

11. Madison Steinberg, PR and social media manager at Cole Haan, is leaving the company.

12. Carla Vázquez Jones, marketing and communication manager at CH Carolina Herrera, is leaving the company.

13. Madison Boudinot, associate manager, public relations USA at Michael Kors, is leaving the company.

14. Shina Kung is now account manager at MVPR.

15. Yael Friedman is now PR manager at Galia Lahav.

16. Jacob Glanton is now account executive at Spring Global’s L.A. office.

Plus!

17. Accent PR_ojects is now representing Aquazzura.

18. AZIONE is now representing Vivrelle.

19. PURPLE is now representing P.E Nation.

20. ICA is now representing hair accessories brand Emi Jay.

21. Nike Communications is now representing luxury skincare brand Erno Lazslo.

22. ASTRSK PR is now representing Baked by Melissa, fragrance brand Dossier, Basic.Space, out&back Outdoor, and oral wellness company Auraglow.

23. MODEWORLD is now representing fine jewelry brand Anna Sheffield.

24. Studio Beauty is now representing Bondi Sands.

25. Foundation is now representing cocokind.

26. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Dr. Karam and Karam MD.

27. MBA Partners is now representing PAUME and MDHair.

28. RK Communications is now representing LACAUSA and Hai.

29. PR Lab is now representing fine jewelry designer Mark Broumand.

30. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing Luseta Beauty.

31. TARA, Ink. is now representing GAUCHO – Buenos Aires.

32. CLD is now representing Canadian activewear brand NoiréBlanc.

33. Bella PR is now representing The Heart Company and Evologie.

34. SC PR Consulting is now representing Sarah Chloe jewelry.

