“Opportunity For All!” Stitch Fix’s Elevate Program Is Offering $25K And Mentorship For Fashion Entrepreneurs Of Color

Pioneering personal styling service Stitch Fix has always been ahead of the game—so it makes sense that the company wants to ensure next-gen talent is nurtured, supported, and, well, elevated. Stitch Fix’s Elevate Program is an annual grant and mentorship initiative that was launched last year with the aim to provide funds and mentorship for entrepreneurs of color. Do you have dreams of launching your own apparel or accessories brand? Read on to find out how Stitch Fix can help make that a reality…

Applications are open today through October 31 for the grant and mentorship program. The Elevate Program provides a $25,000 cash grant for early-stage businesses and invaluable 1:1 advisory meetings with both Stitch Fix founder, Katrina Lake, and Harlem Fashion Row founder and CEO, Brandice Daniel. Beyond the money-can’t-buy personalized advice from these two innovators, participants in the program will receive support from leaders across Stitch Fix, tailored to their individual brands’ needs. The Stitch Fix Algorithms team will also provide insights to help designers utilize data learnings, and the grantees will be amplified and highlighted through Stitch Fix’s popular social media channels.

But wait, there’s more! At the end of the program, wholesale orders are placed for grantee’s products to be sold on the Stitch Fix platform to its global style-conscious customer base. (Designs by the 2021 program grantees—Busayo, Diarrablu, Sarep + Rose, Chloe Kristyn, Kahmune, and Marcus Alexander—are available to shop here!).

To apply, you must be 18 years of age or older, eligible to work in the United States, and an early-stage majority POC-owned business in the apparel or accessories sector. For more details on the eligibility requirements, and information on how to enter, participants can refer to the Elevate Program Terms and Conditions.

Bonne chance!

