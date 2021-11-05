Daily Media: Rachel Zoe’s New Gig With Express, C-Suite Hires At Valentino, Glossier, Vestiaire Collective, And More Moves To Peruse

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Rachel Zoe is now lead style editor at Express.

2. Alessandra Andreani is now CEO South East Asia and Australia at Valentino.

3. Seun Sodipo is now chief financial officer at Glossier. Kyle Leahy is now chief commercial officer at the company and Kristy Maynes is now senior vice president of retail.

4. Klemen Drole is now chief technology officer at Vestiaire Collective.

5. Francois Callens is now chief operating officer at Depop.

6. Julia Leach is now chief brand officer at La DoubleJ.

7. John Henrion is now director of communications and image at Zadig et Voltaire.

8. Kevin T. Dugan is now finance reporter at New York Magazine’s Intelligencer. Nia Prater is now local politics reporter at the outlet.

9. Kate Auletta is now editor in chief at Bustle Digital Group’s Scary Mommy.

10. Tracey Richman is associate VP in SHADOW’s influencer division.

11. Julian Niznik is now director at IMG Models.

12. Christine Grossi is now director at Infinity Creative Agency

13. Arrionne Simmons is now editorial manager at Be Social.

14. Megan Scheiller is now senior specialist, PR and social media at maurices.

15. Anna Oakes is now head of people at Quartz.

16. Lindsay Zurlo is now PR manager at Tracy Anderson.

17. Jennifer Na is now PR & marketing manager at COS.

18. Elena Schelfhaut Sarayab is now account manager at Blazé Milano. Sofia Martinez is now account executive at the company.

19. Be Social is now representing Logcast and Gorjana.

20. The Cadre is now representing House of Léon.

21. PURPLE is now representing Balmain Eyewear, Akoni Eyewear, Khrisjoy, and Unspun.

22. Michele Marie PR is now representing Trina Turk.

23. TARA, Ink. is now representing MONFRÈRE.

24. RK Communications is now representing Muse For All.

25. Westway Communications is now representing The Verticale.

26. Pull PR is now representing SKRT.

27. Erin C. Thorpe is now representing 3″ More Inches.

28. Agentry PR is now representing Melke.

29. Lucky Chalm is now representing An Organised Life.

30. Bollare is now representing Lovesong Beauty.

31. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing FLAN.

32. Blazé Milano is now representing Blue & Yellow and Citizen T.

