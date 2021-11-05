CFDA’s Rising Stars! Meet Kenneth Nicholson

The CFDA Fashion Awards are back in all their glory next week, with a who’s who guest list of the industry’s most influential talents and Emily Blunt on hosting duty. Ahead of the ceremony, we’re getting acquainted with the next-gen names who’ve been tipped for the Emerging Designer category. Next up, Kenneth Nicholson, whose modern approach to design has won over both celebrity fans and industry figures alike. According to the designer, his vision is to evolve historical points of reference with empirical application, while placing an emphasis on superior construction, movement, textures, strong silhouettes, and innovative techniques. We hit him up to hear more!

Design background: San Francisco Academy of Art University; interned for multiple Los Angeles fashion brands before starting my own label.

First job: I worked at an ice cream shop in Houston, TX called Marble Slab in the 9th grade with a few of my friends from school. Good times were had!

First ‘pinch me’ moment: My very first phone call with the CFDA in 2017.

Year brand/label launched: 2016.

Elevator pitch: Kenneth Nicholson is a label founded on the principles of creativity, originality, and innovation.

Notable fans: Lewis Hamilton, Jaden Smith, Ashton Sanders.

Ultimate dreams: To transform Kenneth Nicholson into an American legacy fashion house.

What it means to be recognized by CFDA: It’s a huge honor, one of the highest in fashion, which has enormous career implications. The CFDA is committed to promoting excellence, talent, and creativity, so being recognized by this prestigious organization is one of the most affirming occurrences of my career.

What’s next: We want to continue to develop long term strategies that will provide a pathway to obtaining our end goal of establishing Kenneth Nicholson as a house with capacity that extends beyond the world of fashion.

