Daily Media: Paris Hilton’s Big Fashion Move, British Vogue’s New Leader, and More!

1. Paris Hilton’s media company, 11:11 Media, has partnered with the New York-based IHL Group. They will produce and market a collection of women’s and girls’ ready-to-wear and handbags for fall and holiday 2024. Footwear, accessories, activewear, athleisure, outerwear and sleepwear will be out in spring 2025.

2. Chimoa Nnadi is now head of editorial content at British Vogue.

3. Kecia Steelman has been promoted to president of Ulta Beauty.

4. Paolo Cigognini has been named senior vice president, global communications and media at Tom Ford. Rebecca Mason is now senior vice president, global brand image at Tom Ford.

5. Rupert Murdoch has stepped down as chief of Fox Corp. and News Corp.

6. Adrien Giraux is now EVP and Gretchen Vater is now managing director of KCD’s Global Creative Group.

7. Christine Grossi, senior account director at Karla Otto New York, has left the company.

8. Brendan Klinkenberg is now senior editor at The New York Times.

9. Nicole Forlenza is now senior account executive at Battalion.

10. Courtney Johnson is now director, Influencer Relations at Foundation.

11. Lindsey Martin, PR, marketing and special events manager at Chopard, has left the company.

12. Katie Sturino is now Dia & Co’s first global ambassador

13. Maddie Abrams is now account coordinator at SHADOW in the beauty division. Stafford Grayson has been promoted to Account Executive within the Hospitality division at SHADOW.

14. Be Social and Socialyte, have merged to form The Digital Dept.

15. Base Beauty Creative Agency is now representing YA-MAN.

16. Purple is now representing Fleur du Mal.

17. The Lede Company is now representing LYMA.

18. ICA is now representing Equinox and Gymshark.

19. Amanda Smeal Consulting and Aimee Moss are now representing State of Change

20. Agentry PR is now representing Bishme Cromartie.

21. The Lead PR is now representing TAKEYA.

22. KBPR is now representing SANTA BRANDS.

23. VSJ Consulting is now representing Linnea Lund.

24. SHADOW is now representing eos.

25. YaYa Publicity is now representing jewelry brand, State Property.

26. Magrino is now representing The Pasta Queen, Nadia Caterina Munno.

