Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Nick Haramis, editor in chief at Interview, is leaving the magazine. (Read the full story here.)

2. Faith Xue is now executive beauty director at Bustle Digital Group.

3. Melissa Dahl is now executive director of health and wellness at Bustle Digital Group.

4. Chanel Parks is now social media director at W.

5. Lovia Gyarkye is now arts and culture critic at The Hollywood Reporter.

6. Isha Sesay is now CEO at OkayMedia.

7. Lori Rhodes is now global director of Berns Communications Group.

8. Willy Chavarria is now senior vice president of design for Calvin Klein North America and Global Essentials apparel, men’s.

9. Ali Chetkof is now senior director, fashion at Jennifer Bett Communications.

10. Hanan Abdeljabbar is now senior account manager, fashion at PURPLE.

11. Alexis Wulf is now account director at AZIONE.

12. Isabella Palmer is now services director at SEEN. Megan Kirk is now communications manager at the company and Emma Kessler is now senior communications executive.

13. Patrick Doddy is now AVP at SHADOW. Madeline Ritcher is also now junior manager in the company’s influencer division.

14. Isaac H. Casey is now account manager, communications and talent services at Karla Otto.

15. Morgan Kilmer is now account executive at Jack Taylor PR.

16. Gavin McLeod-Valentine is now in-house brand representative and spa clinic specialist at Augustinus Bader.

17. Caroline Pecker Somerstein, senior manager public relations at Kenneth Cole, is leaving the company.

18. Jordan Potter, senior director at PR Consulting, is leaving the company.

19. Lauren Poppenhagen, account manager at COLLECTIVE, is leaving the company.

20. Drew Barrymore is launching a quarterly lifestyle magazine called Drew. (Read the full story here.)

21. Balmain has launched a ten-part podcast, called L’Atelier Balmain, which focuses on the brand’s rich 75-year-history as told by creative director Olivier Rousteing and leading fashion writers and historians. The audio project is available to stream now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

22. Ty Gaskins, Charles Letissier, and Pierre Letissier have launched a digital media and content creation company called Plainsight. (Read the full story here.)

Plus!

23. CAA is now representing makeup artist Sir John.

24. PURPLE is now representing experimental jewelry brand 51 E JOHN.

25. PURPLE is now representing Four Seasons New York Downtown.

26. KCD NY is now representing Tom Ford Timepieces.

27. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing ITEM Beauty and Complex Culture.

28. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing activewear brand Halara and British watch brand Bremont.

29. Style PR is now representing Haleia.

30. RK Communications is now representing jewelry brand above average studio and swimwear brand Lokiki.

31. Sarah Brovda Gerstman is now representing beauty biohacker Alexandria Gilleo.

32. Amanda Smeal Consulting and Aimee Moss are now representing Le Prunier.

33. Cate Charney PR is now representing Dr. Gary Linkov MD of City Facial Plastics.

34. Allyson Conklin Public Relations is now representing SeroVital and Nourish Organic.

35. Shamoon Marketing Communications is now representing LilyAna Naturals.

36. Magnolia PR is now representing Nanducket and King of Redonda.

