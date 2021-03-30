Drew Barrymore Is Launching A Magazine Called Drew

Does Drew Barrymore have her sights set on becoming the next Oprah? Perhaps! Months after debuting her own talk show, the Renaissance woman has announced a new lifestyle magazine, aptly named Drew. The quarterly print publication is a joint venture with Bauer Media Group and will focus on beauty, travel, and food. Already tapped for the masthead are Crystal Meers as editorial director and floral stylist Christy Doramus as editor at large, who will report to Barrymore as editor in chief.

The actress-turned-producer-turned-entrepreneur (her brands include Flower Beauty, Flower Home, and Beautiful by Drew Barrymore) will launch the magazine exclusively at Walmart on June 14, with a newsstand price of $9.99. She told WWD, “I’ve lined my walls with magazine tear sheets since I was like 10 years old. I have a picture of myself in my bedroom and it’s like floor to ceiling and wall to wall. I’ve always loved magazines because of the paper and the experience. Magazines are such a huge part of my life and they’re such a huge part of my inspiration for everything I do.”

The mom-of-two has been working diligently on the mag for the last two years and intends for it to be an extension of what’s discussed on her new CBS show, The Drew Barrymore Show. There’s also due to be an agony aunt column (Dear Drew), recipes, guides, product roundups, tips, and recommendations.

Steven Kotok, president of Bauer Media, added that he’s not yet sure if Barrymore will appear on every cover:“We certainly think [Drew] is our best cover, but we’re going into it more with a kind of listening to the audience,” he said. “The reader will always decide. Clearly she should be on the first cover and we’ll figure it out from there. When you overconceive it, that’s the only way to screw it up.”

