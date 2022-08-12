Daily News: At The Easel With The New York Academy of Art, Fêting Fashionable Aussies, A Copenhagen Fashion Week Dispatch

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Art Attack! The New York Academy of Art held its Summer Drawing Party at The Pridwin Hotel

Ensuring an evening that was both chic and cultural, East Enders flocked to newly-unveiled The Pridwin Hotel on Shelter Island for The New York Academy of Art’s Summer Drawing Party yesterday evening. The event, which was hosted by Alissa Friedman of LGDR gallery and Glenn Petry, Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy, Colleen Bashaw and Bruce Bohuny, Curtis Bashaw and Will Riccio, and Simon Doonan and Jonathan Adler, saw guests trying out their own renditions of live models while enjoying chilled glasses of wine. John Alexander also gave a drawing demonstration, much to the delight of guests such as Candace Bushnell, Nicole Miller, Penny Pilkington, Joyce Varvatos, Nicole Salmasi, Justin Wadlington, Carol Server, and many more. The al fresco evening served as a warmup to the upcoming Fall Gala, Take Home A Nude (their ask, not ours!!) which will honor Tracey Emin when it takes place at Chelsea Industrial on October 25.

Images: Courtesy

Inside the Australian Fashion Foundation’s annual summer soirée on a Soho rooftop

The Australian Fashion Foundation (AUSFF), a non-profit, which supports Australian design talent through financial scholarships and design internships, held its annual summer party at the Soho rooftop bar, Jimmy Soho. Hosted by Malcolm Carfrae and Julie Anne Quay, the evening was attended by a slew of fashion insiders including models, designers, influencers, editors, and tastemakers like Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Dion Lee, Cynthia Rowley, Vanessa Moody, CT Hedden, Dougie Joseph, Ashley Haas, Nicole Phelps, Samantha Barry, Roopal Patel, and more. While sipping cocktails and enjoying a set by DJ Isaac Likes, guests came together to enjoy a magical New York summer celebration and honor the fashion industry’s ongoing efforts to promote new, up-and-coming talents the world over.

Images: BFA

Ganni celebrates SS ’23 show during Copenhagen Fashion Week with a rager

Looking for all the Copenhagen chicsters? You’ll have found them at Apollo Bar, situated at Charlottenberg, home of the Royal Arts Academy last night following the Spring Summer ’23 Ganni show. After the runway outing, titled JOYRIDE, guests were picked up by boat for a canal tour guided by Maj Mokaj and Proxy Server. Then, a pescetarian dinner was hosted by Copenhagen chef Frederik Bille Brahe followed by a bash with music by the label’s co-founder Ditte Reffstrup and friends Louise Chen and Esben Weile. Those in attendance included Mia Regan, Richie Shazam, Pernille Teisbaek, Emma and Tal Rosenzweig, Ana Kras, Erin Wasson, Emili Sindlev, Beverly Nguyen, Diana Bartlett, Becky Akinyode, and many more.

Images: Courtesy

