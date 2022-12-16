Daily Media: New Names At Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, The CFDA, And More!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Gianfranco D’Attis is now CEO at Prada Brand.

2. Michelle Aselta, SVP of Beauty & Wellness at JBC, is leaving the company.

3. Eva Serrano is now global brand president at Calvin Klein.

4. Prabal Gurung and Aurora James are now vice chairs on the CFDA board. Maria Cornejo is now secretary, Stacey Bendet Eisner is now treasurer, and Tracy Reese, Diane von Furstenberg, Norma Kamali, and Reed Krakoff are all now board members.

5. Sydney Brodie is now director at Le CollectiveM.

6. Ingy Hodhod is now PR manager at Bottega Veneta.

7. Cindy Pino is now marketing manager, PR at NuFACE.

8. Caroline Kantor is now PR assistant at DKNY.

9. Negri Firman PR & Communication has announced the opening of new offices in London and Los Angeles.

Plus!

10. BPCM is now representing Volkswagen.

11. PURPLE is now representing PLAN C, ALIIITA, Kat Burki, and SRVC Studio.

12. MP-IMC is now representing Verlas.

13. Push The Envelope PR is now representing No Pise La Grama.

14. Le CollectiveM is now representing Wequassett Resort and Golf Club and Suprema Provisions.

15. RK Communications is now representing Maguire.

16. IFP Communications is now representing Vosges Haut Chocolate and The Million Roses.

17. Beach House is now representing JOAH Beauty.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.