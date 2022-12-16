MediaNews

Daily Media: New Names At Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, The CFDA, And More!

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Bottega Veneta pop-up store in Japan (Shutterstock)

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Gianfranco D’Attis is now CEO at Prada Brand.

2. Michelle Aselta, SVP of Beauty & Wellness at JBC, is leaving the company.

3. Eva Serrano is now global brand president at Calvin Klein.

4. Prabal Gurung and Aurora James are now vice chairs on the CFDA board. Maria Cornejo is now secretary, Stacey Bendet Eisner is now treasurer, and Tracy Reese, Diane von Furstenberg, Norma Kamali, and Reed Krakoff are all now board members.

5. Sydney Brodie is now director at Le CollectiveM.

6. Ingy Hodhod is now PR manager at Bottega Veneta.

7. Cindy Pino is now marketing manager, PR at NuFACE.

8. Caroline Kantor is now PR assistant at DKNY.

9. Negri Firman PR & Communication has announced the opening of new offices in London and Los Angeles.

Plus! 

10. BPCM is now representing Volkswagen.

11. PURPLE is now representing PLAN C, ALIIITA, Kat Burki, and SRVC Studio.

12. MP-IMC is now representing Verlas.

13. Push The Envelope PR is now representing No Pise La Grama.

14. Le CollectiveM is now representing Wequassett Resort and Golf Club and Suprema Provisions.

15. RK Communications is now representing Maguire.

16. IFP Communications is now representing Vosges Haut Chocolate and The Million Roses.

17. Beach House is now representing JOAH Beauty.

Please email uat dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future. 

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

You may also like

Daily Media: A New Beauty Editor At...

Daily Media: Ludovic de Saint Sernin Takes...

Daily Media: Danielle James Joins Elle As...

So You Want To Work In Media?...

Aliza Licht Pens New Book, And More...

Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions, Alice...

New Names At The Guardian, The New...

Daily Media: The Lede Company Expands To...

Daily Media: High Snobiety Names Fashion Director,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.