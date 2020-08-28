Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Dawn Davis is the new editor in chief of Bon Appétit. Davis will also be responsible for Condé Nast food brands Epicurious, Healthyish, and Basically across digital, video, OTT, social, and print platforms. Full story HERE.

2. Lourdes Leon, daughter of Madonna, has signed with CAA.

3. 42West executives Bianca Bianconi, Michael Gagliardo, and Whitney Tancred have been promoted to executive VP and have also been named co-heads of the company’s talent division.

4. Kelley Carter is now Bloomingdale’s home fashion director.

5. Céline Assimon is now CEO of De Beers Jewellers.

6. TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer is leaving the company.

7. Amazon consumer CEO Jeff Wilke is stepping down after two decades. Dave Clark, current senior vice president of worldwide operations, will replace Wilke.

8. Web Smith is now director of strategy and leadership at Rowing Blazers.

9. Vanessa Rodriguez is now senior vice president, marketing at The Brand Guild.

10. Samantha McNeil has joined PURPLE New York team as an account executive in the Beauty & Wellbeing division.

11. WSJ. Magazine has named Luke Bahrenburg as publisher. He replaces Anthony Cenname who has left the publication.

Plus!

12. PURPLE is now representing Freehand Hotels.

13. BOLD PR will represent soon-to-launch JLO BEAUTY.

14. And Such is now representing denim brand Made Gold.

15. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing photographer James Katsipis.

16. Chapter 2 is now representing BOBBLEHAUS.

17. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Color Wow Haircare.

18. Poke PR is now representing Kitsch and Peace Out Skincare.

19. Whitney Communications is now representing clean beauty brand, lilah b.

20. Ruff Communications is now representing Canopy.

21. SHO + CO is now representing Live The Process for VIP and Influencer Services.

22. Conti Communications is now representing Palm Heights Hotel and Kin Euphorics.

23. SHADOW is now representing O3waterworks.

24. Cabine Creative is now representing Cody Simpson, Miles Richie, Nadine Aysoy Jewelry, Misahara Jewelry, Marcell Von Berlin, Dr. Jason Emer, Paskal, LAVIE BY CK, MAË Paris, and Nana Jacqueline.

25. Erin Kelly PR is now representing Skinesiology Skincare and master kinesiologist Dorita Redelinghuys.

26. MMPR is now representing ARO, Enough Project, Heather Nicole Skincare, and Razavi.

27. Melody Joy Public Relations is now representing Danessa Myricks Beauty.

28. Francesca Simons PR is now representing Bea Bongiasca and Jade Trau.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

