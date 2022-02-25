Daily Media: Dan Wakeford Departs PEOPLE, CAA Signs Gisele Bundchen, Laura Brown, Samira Nasr, And Tan France Join Fashion Trust US, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Dan Wakeford, editor in chief of PEOPLE, is leaving the magazine.

2. Liz Vaccariello, formerly editor in chief of Real Simple, is now editor in chief of PEOPLE.

3. Sam Broekema is now editor in chief of Only Natural Diamonds.

4. Laura Brown, Anne Crawford, Tan France, Samira Nasr, and Karla Welch have joined the board of Fashion Trust US, alongside co-founder Tanis Fares. Francesca Dutton is now director.

5. Erin Cunningham is now branded editorial and talent director at Domino.

6. David Byrne is Harper’s BAZAAR’s music director for March.

7. Laura Birbrower is now partner, fashion services division at KCD.

8. Carolanne Coviello is now senior vice president at CMM PR.

9. Ariana Pappas and Alix Frank are now vice presidents of talent at Digital Brand Architects.

10. Lisa Gurwitch, president and CEO of Delivering Good, is leaving the organization.

11. Shina Kung is now senior PR manager at ICA. Micaela Murphy is now junior account manager at the company.

12. Kayleigh Adam is now senior account executive, beauty at Alison Brod Marketing & Communications.

13. Molly Schuster is now junior account executive at SHADOW. Sophie Wilson is now junior manager in the company’s influencer division.

14. Jaden Watkins is now junior account executive at Michele Marie PR.

15. Purple, King & Partners, Noë & Associates, Construct, and Hot Pot China have joined forces to create Together Group.

16. Ben & Jerry’s in partnership with Vox Creative have launched “Into the Mix,” a podcast series featuring discussions with notable artists and prominent cultural figures about how they’ve used their influence to champion social change.

Plus!

17. CAA is now representing Gisele Bundchen.

18. ICA is now representing Zadig & Voltaire.

19. PURPLE is now representing SCHUTZ.

20. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing Honor The Gift, Roger Dubuis, and Hoo Raa.

21. PR Consulting is now representing Hotel Chelsea and El Quijote.

22. Nobleshit Consulting is now representing Gladys Tamez Millinery.

23. Brandsway Creative is now repenting Beatnic (formerly By Chloe).

24. CMM is now representing Truly Beauty.

25. CLD is now representing REVICE Denim.

26. Azhar PR is now representing Ammu Beauty.

27. Agentry PR is now representing Snibbs.

28. Magrino is now representing Hilton Puerto Vallarta Resort, Hilton Conrad

Tulum, and Hotel Louis.

29. Michele Marie PR is now representing Pinsy, MANC, HOFF, Fancime, and TKEES.

30. Erin Kelly PR is now representing plastic surgeon Dr. Leif Rogers.

31. Optimist Consulting is now representing MARLI.

32. Champlin PR is now representing Oak & Eden Finished Whiskey, Waco Surf, and Après Hours.

