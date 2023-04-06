Rachel Tashjian is leaving Harper’s Bazaar, joining Washington Post

Robin Givhan took to Twitter this afternoon to share that Rachel Tashjian, currently fashion news director at Harper’s Bazaar, is joining her at Washington Post. Her new role is fashion writer, style section. Tashjian, who’s been responsible for fashion show reviews and industry commentary across Bazaar’s print and digital output since February 2022, previously held positions at GQ, Garage, and Vanity Fair, while her subscriber newsletter Opulent Tips has garnered cult-like status amongst fashion fans—if you can get on the coveted list, that is! Of her new position, she said, “I’m very excited!”

Bonne chance!

News from @washingtonpost "We are excited to announce that Rachel Tashjian will be joining The Washington Post as a fashion writer in Style." 👏🏾👏🏾 @theprophetpizza — Robin Givhan (@RobinGivhan) April 6, 2023

The new MINI V is here

V Magazine has released its second issue of MINI V, starring Gen Z it couple Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker. The teens are no stranger to the spotlight, with D’Amelio accumulating over 150 million followers on TikTok while Barker, son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, has caught the attention of the masses with his burgeoning music career. Photographer Matthew Brookes captured the intimacy between the couple, in their first-ever joint shoot for a publication. Styled by the mag’s fashion director Nicola Formichetti, the editorial features an array of Miu Miu, McQueen, Saint Laurent, Prada, and more. An accompanying questionnaire, inspired by the pondering of Marcel Proust, unearths quotes from the next-gen stars. When asked what their idea of perfect happiness was, their answers align. “Perfect happiness to me is being surrounded by the people I love every single day,” muses D’Amelio, while Barker adds, “I don’t know if perfect happiness truly exists, but if it did, it would be me creating art, surrounded by friends and family.” Read the full feature here.

Images: Matthew Brookes

Paloma Elsesser gives a peek inside her vintage Hermès

British Vogue cover star Paloma Elsesser sat down with the mag to let them take a look inside her “second major big girl purchase” aka, her vintage Kelly bag. The supermodel exudes a certain cool girl effortlessness, and it’s no surprise that the contents of her handbag follow suit. From the French phara must-have she became obsessed with thanks to Pat McGrath to Celine hoops and a health supplement (right from the aisles of Erewhon, ofc!), check it out for yourself, below:

Jennifer Lopez launches new spritzer brand

J.Lo-cal? Jennifer Lopez announced her newest venture, a spritzer brand called Delola. Purported as a low-calorie, low-alcohol beverage inspired by a Mediterranean lifestyle, the announcement came with a campaign video that shows Lopez sipping on the drink. However, in the comments, fans of the performer were quick to question the decision to launch Delola when she’s reportedly sober. People were equally confused as Affleck, Lopez’ husband, has spoken openly about being in recovery for alcohol addiction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Bon Appétit to host physical event, Dinner SOS Live

Whether you’d burn toast or you’re a dab hand looking to upskill in the kitchen, Bon Appétit’s upcoming event is for you. Dinner SOS Live, the first physical get-together under editor in chief Dawn Davis, is an IRL extension of the publication’s popular podcast of the same name, in which BA food director and host Chris Morocco answers home cooks’ cries for help. At the event, happening on May 15, Morocco will enlist multi-hyphenate Padma Lakshmi to share her tips, as well as chef, restaurateur, and author Marcus Samuelsson of Hav + Mar in Chelsea to divulge tricks of the trade. Ruth Reichl, the former New York Times restaurant critic-turned documentary maker, will also be on hand to contribute her wealth of knowledge. Davis, who’ll emcee the evening, said: “We’ve been keen to get back out there and meet our viewers, listeners, and readers. And we’re thrilled that a few of our friends, Ruth Reichl, whose books I love and whose forthcoming documentary Food and Country is essential viewing, Marcus Samuelsson, one of the most influential chefs of his generation, and author, host and producer, Padma Lakshmi, will join Chris Morocco and me to not only help us solve the cooking emergencies of our fans but also share what’s on their minds when it comes to farming, the restaurant industry, and what’s happening culinarily in America’s immigrant communities.”

Tickets, which include a free one-month Bon Appétit digital subscription along with unlimited access to over 50,000 recipes across bonappetit.com, epicurious.com, and the new Epicurious app, are available here.

Model Tommy Playboy’s death under investigation

Tommy Playboy, a trans artist and model who was a promising creative on the New York fashion scene, was found dead this week and circumstances are being treated as suspicious. The advocate and activist for the LGBTQ community, who was friends with celebrities including Alexa Demie and Duckie Thot and designers Shayne Oliver and Telfar Clemens, was found dead on the subway tracks in Manhattan’s Times Square station this week, after friends had posted urgent missing person alerts on social media. The NYPD are investigating cause of death and a fundraising initiative is also underway to pay for cremation costs. RIP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕿𝕺𝕸𝕸𝖄🕷 (@tommy.playboy)

