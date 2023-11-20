Bloomingdale’s Unveil Their Holiday Windows & Festive Programming—Here’s What’s Ahead!

Bloomingdale’s has officially kicked off its annual Best Holiday Ever campaign, including awe-inspiring windows which were recently unveiled via a partnership with Broadway Cares. The department store has also unveiled its Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: Wonka takeover, with a transformed space inspired by the upcoming movie and no shortage of giftable products for the whole family.

To reveal the windows, Bloomingdale’s tapped Amber Ruffin, co-writer of Broadway’s Some Like It Hot, for the celebration. Ruffin was also joined by performers Jonathan Groff (currently starring in Merrily We Roll Along), Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera), and Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof) and many more stars of the musical theater world, who delighted the crowd gathered for the experience at the 59th Street store.

As the holiday season gets in full swing, the retailer has a tone of plans up its sleeve. From now through December 31, there’ll be a Candy Café at Studio59 with a menu of nostalgic treats. Fan favorite Santaland will open on November 24th through 26th, and continue every Saturday and Sunday through December 16, at which point it will remain open until noon on Christmas Eve to ensure everyone fits in their last minute visits to the man in red. If you’ve definitely been on the nice list and want extra time with Santa, you can also book tickets to have breakfast with him at various Bloomingdale’s locations (59th Street, Aventura, Chestnut Hill and Short Hills, Old Orchard) this December. On December 2, from 1PM to 4PM, there’ll be a holiday party with a live DJ, monogramming at the Holiday Bear workshop, Birkenstock gold foil

customizations, hot cocoa bar, Nespresso latte art, David Yurman candy bar, Little Brown Beverage Mug customizations, beauty and trunk shows, and more.

Bloomingdales, which celebrated its 150th anniversary last year, is once again partnering with a whole host of great causes this season, raising awareness and funds for No Kid Hungry, Child Mind Institute, and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Plan your visit to see The Carousel and get your festive feels on, asap.

Images: Courtesy

