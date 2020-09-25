Daily Media: Promotions at Condé Nast, The Washington Post, InStyle, and More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Chioma Nnadi is now editor in chief of Vogue.com

2. Whembley Sewell is now editor in chief of Them..

3. Robin Givhan is now senior-critic at-large at The Washington Post.

4. Maya Allen is now beauty director at InStyle.

5. Wolfgang Blau, Condé Nast’s international president and chief operating officer, is leaving the company.

6. Lori Spicer Robertson is now vice president of diversity and inclusion—a new role—at Saks Fifth Avenue.

7. Bastien Renard is now managing director of Rihanna’s fashion line FENTY.

8. Charles M. Jayson is now executive vice president of retail business development at Hilco Merchant Resources.

9. Carolin Westermann is now head of corporate communications at Hugo Boss, replacing Dr. Hjördis Kettenbach.

10. Michelle Copelman is now vice president of design at Andie Swim.

11. Max McCormack is now vice president of fashion + lifestyle at JONESWORKS.

12. Taylor Yunker, public relations manager at Lorraine Schwartz, is leaving the company.

13. Michelle Garray is now senior account director at The Consultancy PR, representing MoMA Design Store, Arhaus, and Lalique.

14. Laila Dar is now VP of public relations at NIXcreative’s new public relations & influencer marketing arm. She will oversee all fashion, beauty, and lifestyle PR clients.

15. Shannon Welch is now sustainability division director at Chapter 2, working with Bluesign, Bombyx, For Days, Zena, SAITEX, and The Rotation.

16. Delia Sullivan is now senior account executive at First and Last PR.

17. Matthew Owens was promoted from director to associate vice president in SHADOW’s fashion and retail division. Shay Georges was promoted from HR manager to SHADOW’s director of engagement, talent, and culture. Jordyn Silver was also promoted from junior account executive to account executive in SHADOW’s fashion and retail, and events division.

Plus!

18. PURPLE New York and Los Angeles is now representing personalized leather good house MAISON DE SABRÉ.

19. ClarkCaspi is now representing Parisian label, ba&sh.

20. SHADOW is now representing Keys Soulcare.

21. Style PR is now representing Mimii London.

22. Lisa Lauri Communications is now representing OLAPLEX.

23. Magrino Agency is now representing Sur La Table.

24. J Ruttner Consulting is now representing The Frye Company.

25. Nobleshit Consulting is now representing Anook Athletics.

26. Bollare is now representing J Beverly Hills.

27. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing Newlight Technologies, Inc, Restore foodware, and Covalent fashion.

28. Phyllis London PR is now representing Katherine Jetter.

29. Brandstyle Communications is now representing MARFA STANCE.

30. Alison Brod Marketing + Communications is now representing Saje Natural Wellness.

31. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Hear Me Raw.

32. Samantha Slaven Publicity is now representing fine jewelry brand Oradina.

33. RappAround is now representing Catherine Weitzman Jewelry.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.