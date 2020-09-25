Etro Puts Us In A Summer State Of Mind For SS ’21

Pack your bags, Veronica Etro is taking us on vacanza! For Spring Summer ’21, the creative director had just one wish on her mind (didn’t we all?): a carefree summer vacation full of joy and happiness.

This wasn’t just any holiday though. It was the quintessential Italian getaway. Etro looked to the brand’s Italian DNA and its spiritual home on the Riviera. The natural beauty and the bourgeois edge of the Riviera was evident in a very literal nautical theme: vintage-style swimwear, maritime motifs, rope belts, bucket hats, and straw baskets roomy enough for your next beach read.

The collection also nodded to the reoccurring ‘tourist shirt’ that keeps popping up everywhere: souvenir t-shirts came with stitched-on name tags and retro cropped country club-style sweater vests featured the obligatory pegasus logo. Speaking of throwbacks, archival scarf prints from the ’90s also had their moment in the spotlight again, and looked so tempting when worn as bandeau tops underneath relaxed white suits or knotted around the top handles of handbags.

Vacationing isn’t necessarily on most people’s agendas right now, but Etro ensured that an endless summer state of mind can still be guaranteed. How? With lightweight blazers and breezy skirts that catch flight when you walk, with on-trend Bermuda shorts and effortless palazzo pants, and not to mention floaty and carefree paisley prints—a house signature, but still a throwback to the original summer of love era. We’re ready to fall in love with summer again, and this collection gives us hope that a better season will come.

See the collection below:

