Rihanna has teamed up with Christian Combs—aka Diddy’s son!—for a new menswear capsule collection. The line was inspired by Combs, who serves as a brand ambassador for her line. Combs first met Rihanna at a New Year’s Eve party that his dad P. Diddy threw when he was just 11-years-old. He got her number, texted her, and the rest, as they say, is underwear history….

The venture will include satin monogram print pajamas, woven boxers, knit boxers and trunks, and will be available for men and women. The 11-piece line will feature a Savage X Fenty logo waistband.

The collection officially debuts with the launch of Savage X Fenty show Vol. 2 airing on Amazon, and will be available on Savagex.com from Friday, October 2nd.

“I wanted to create menswear styles that everyone can wear,” Rihanna said in a release. “And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men’s, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator.”

Better yet: the line is size inclusive with sizes ranging from S to XXXL.

WWD reported yesterday that Fenty has brought on Bastien Renard as their new managing director. Renard spent 19 years at Nike in Europe and in the U.S. and is said to be replacing Véronique Gebel.

