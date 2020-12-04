Daily Media: Michael Bastian Heads To Brooks Brothers, The RealReal/CFDA’s New Podcast, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Michael Bastian is now creative director at Brooks Brothers.

2. Raul Martinez, chief creative officer at Condé Nast, is now creative director at Victoria’s Secret.

3. Elizabeth Von Der Goltz is now chief commercial officer at MatchesFashion.

4. Geoffroy Lefebvre is now CEO at Yoox Net-a-Porter.

5. Peter Chipchase is now chief marketing officer at Stella McCartney.

6. Chris de Lapuente is now chairman and chief executive of the LVMH Selective Retailing Division.

7. Ian Rogers, chief digital officer at LVMH, is leaving the company.

8. Natalia Gamero Del Castillo is now managing director of Condé Nast Europe.

9. Brendan Ordonez, formerly vice president at BPCM, is now vice president of brand at Lede.

10. Perri Holt is now director of marketing & communications at Delivering Good.

11. Courtney Bradarich is now VP of events at COTERIE.

12. Novella Paghera is now VP, communications at Negri Firman PR & Communication.

13. Christina Fair is now president, active cosmetics division, L’Oréal’ North America, overseeing CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, La Roche-Posay, Vichy, and Dermablend.

14. Stephanie Kramer is now general manager of L’Oréal’s SkinCeuticals.

15. Nina Elder is now executive food director at Apartment Therapy Media’s site, Kitchn.

16. Jorge Suarez is now media relations specialist at Ketchum.

17. Larry Namer, Shawn Hazan, and Burak Cakmak have joined the newly created Advisory Board at FASHINNOVATION.

18. The RealReal has launched a limited-run podcast hosted by Julie Gilhart and the CFDA’s Sara Kozlowski. The podcast, which will feature guests like Victor Glemaud, Jonathan Cohen, and Hillary Taymour, will discuss issues such as rebuilding the fashion ecosystem, the future of fashion week, sustainability, and racism.

Plus!

19. Platform PR is now representing stylist Micaela Erlanger.

20. PURPLE is now representing The Reform Club.

21. Full picture is now representing Lorraine Schwartz.

22. Collective Agency is now representing handbag brand Sanaui.

23. ICA is now representing REVICE Denim.

24. The Creative is now representing Chrono24.

25. BPCM is now representing For Days.

26. Michele Marie PR is now representing Tkees, Library Tales Publishing, Cupshe, and Proper Cloth.

27. Chapter 2 Cannabis division is now representing Social Club TV. Chapter 2 Sustainability division is now representing Fashinnovation for their upcoming Worldwide Talks NYFW 2021.

28. Sarah Boyd is now representing Marlo Thomas for Williams Sonoma, The Unionworks, Kate Taylor Interior Design, Travel by Design by The Design Leadership Network + Assouline.

29. Magrino is now representing Bruno Mars’ Selvarey Rum.

30. RLJPR is now representing skincare specialist Kristina Kitsos.

31. Lynne Davis & Co is now representing African Pathfinder.

32. Samantha Slaven Publicity is now representing SkinSpirit at Lasky.

33. Creative Media Marketing is now representing Terraform and Deck of Scarlet.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you'd like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

