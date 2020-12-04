Vinyl Albums, Classic Watches, And Jo Malone: Holiday Gift Guide With Igee Okafor

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This holiday gifting season at The Daily, we enlisted our favorite chicsters to tell us the presents they’re giving, receiving, or just plain swooning over. Next up: the eternally dapper, Igee Okafor.

Best gift you’re giving this year?

Throughout the year, my team at BOND OFFICIAL and I have worked tirelessly to make sure we are authentically telling stories impacting modern men today in a variety of areas. We’ve used our platform as a vessel to educate, empower and inspire and I am so proud of that. It wasn’t always easy but in the end, we always prioritize the ethos. In a sense, this is my small venture into activism for the world and a gift to the people who have needed such a platform like ours for escapism and motivation.

Best gift you’re receiving this year?

A small gift of a million dollars is affordable.

Best gift $25 or under?

A vinyl of a classic album subjective to you with a note to whoever is being gifted is very sweet. At least, to me—being a huge music fan. Disclaimer: It’s always great if this is music the receiver has never heard before, so you’re the first memory that comes to them if they do like it and hear it anywhere. It’s a sentimental touch.

Best gift in beauty?

Sustainably made face oils are my current obsession. I’m really loving Symbiome Skin’s Rebalance 001 and Respond 004 Oils. The brand makes all of their products sustainably with ingredients like seed, leaf, and green coffee oils. For anyone looking to combat breakout prone skin for a smooth and soothed result, these two products are perfect.

Best gift in fashion?

I’m all about investment timepieces from prestigious brands who care about craftsmanship and design. Carl F. Bucherer’s Manero Flyback is always a great option. This particular timepiece in Champagne gold leaves an exquisite impression that is elegant as much as it is technically innovative.

Best gift in home?

At home, there’s nothing like the perfect scent that ignites a sense of belonging and the variety of memories that come with it. Jo Malone London offers a gorgeous Pine & Eucalyptus diffuser I can’t stop using.

