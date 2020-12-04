Zendaya Is The New Face Of Valentino

It’s been a mega year for Zendaya Coleman, and now the multi-hyphenate star has landed yet another job. Today, the 24-year-old was announced as the new face of Valentino.

On Instagram, the brand wrote: “The perception of identity within a contemporary community… A symbol of individuality, freedom and power, Zendaya encapsulates Valentino’s resignified values, as set out by creative director [Pierpaolo Piciolli].”

In a statement, Piccioli added: “The reason why we chose Zendaya as the new face for Valentino is because she perfectly embodies and represents what Valentino is and stands for, today. She is a powerful and fierce young woman that uses her talent and her work to express herself, her values and her generation as well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

“I am honored to have been chosen as the face of Valentino,” Zendaya added. “I’m so excited to begin this amazing collaboration with Pierpaolo and the entire Valentino family.”

To coincide with the news, Zendaya’s longtime fashion collaborator Law Roach styled a campaign featuring the actress showcasing the latest Valentino ready to wear and accessories.

It’s undoubtedly been a big week for Zendaya, with the release of a special new Euphoria episode on HBO Max. Earlier this year, the California-native won an Emmy for her performance as Rue in the series, making her the youngest person to ever win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.