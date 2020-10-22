Is Celebrity-favorite Designer Fausto Puglisi Taking Over At Roberto Cavalli?

Is there new blood about to inject some life back into Roberto Cavalli? Reports say that Sicilian designer Fausto Puglisi is about to take up the creative director role. The job has been vacant since Paul Surridge exited last year, after succeeding Peter Dundas, and the collections have been designed by the in-house creative team in recent months.

According to reports, Puglisi was originally tipped for the gig back in 2017, before Surridge took up the title. The whispers come as Puglisi posted a close-up image on his Instagram Stories teasing a new design project, and he recently shared an image on his feed of a roaring leopard (a print synonymous with the Italian brand). Roberto Cavalli’s senior designer Nicolas Martin Garcia commented underneath some recent posts, further spiking the rumor mill.

Roberto Cavalli was recently bought over by Hussain Sajwani, who is looking to relaunch the glamorous label and restore it to prominence, so the introduction of a new creative director really is key right now.

Puglisi also operates his own successful eponymous label, which is sold in some 160 boutiques around the world. His opulent designs have found him fans in Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, Emily Ratajkowski, Zendaya, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra, and Hailee Steinfeld, among many others.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.