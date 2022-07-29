Daily Media: Lori Harvey Signs With IMG Models/WME, And More Moves And Representations To Peruse

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Alexandra Mondalek, formerly reporter at Business of Fashion, is now editor McKinsey & Co.

2. Andrea Incontri is now creative director at United Colors of Benetton.

3. Amy Janzen is now chief operating officer at Brandstyle Communications.

4. Donna Faircloth is now director, North American operations at PURPLE.

5. Rayna Greenberg is now senior vice president, beauty at Alison Brod Marketing & Communications.

6. John Gerard McCarthy is now senior manager, VIP & communications at Karla Otto New York.

7. Elle Sacerdote is now PR & marketing manager at AMAN NEW YORK.

8. Allie Longo is now senior account manager at Blended Strategy Group.

9. Sally Ruan is now associate director at Agentry PR. Kathryn Hamed is now senior account executive at the company.

10. Jana Glowatz is now director of public relations at The Tag Experience.

11. Jessica Wiener is now social media coordinator at SHADOW. Marlee Lehrhoff is now junior account executive, beauty at the company.

12. Singer Nathy Peluso is now the face of Desigual.

Plus!

13. IMG Models/WME is now representing Lori Harvey

14. PURPLE is now representing The Surf Lodge.

15. SEQUEL is now representing Happy Socks.

16. DAZ PR is now representing Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali’s Skin Medicinals, cosmetic dentist Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein, and Revela.

17. ICA is now representing Tiger Mist.

18. Agentry PR is now representing footwear brand Chris Donovan.

19. ARPR Agency is now representing Angel Brinks.

20. ABMC is now representing Coco & Eve.

21. Moderne Press is now representing Plum Diamonds.

22. Krupp Group is now representing Charles Tyrwhitt.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.