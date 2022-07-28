Oh, Baby! Our Divine August Issue Featuring Emily DiDonato Is Out Today

We can hardly contain our joie! Our August issue lands this morning, and it’s positively bursting at the seams with beauty. But first! Let’s discuss the cover—Emily DiDonato makes her return to set after welcoming daughter Teddy to the world last November. The supermodel was lensed by Jordan Millington Liquorice in a fashion story he titles, ‘Pink as the day is long,’ showcasing haute looks in the undoubted hue of the upcoming season.

Alongside the shoot, the New York-native talks to the Daily’s chief content officer Eddie Roche about her motherhood journey so far and how she’s grateful to still be as busy as ever after over a decade in the industry.

We catch up with Kristina Blahnik to hear the life lessons she’s learned from her world-famous uncle, Manolo. We also delve deep behind the scenes with charitable organization the Halo Foundation; hear all about new Shelter Island hotspot hotel The Chequit; find out what’s new at the Christian Louboutin Southampton pop-up; gather some East End real estate tips from the pros; and share the best looks from the recent Couture collections in Paris.

And as always, you can rely on your Daily for a chic sheet to all things fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle related Out East this summer. Run, don’t walk, to get your copy in the Hamptons asap.

Cover credits:

Photography: Jordan Millington Liquorice

Styling: Freya Drohan

Makeup: Alice Lane

Hair: David Von Cannon

Set Design: Philipp Haemmerle

Nail Technician: Honey at Exposure NY

Producer: Elizabeth Kline Murphy

