Daily Media: Lindsay Peoples Wagner Announces New Editors At The Cut, And More Moves To Peruse!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Eric Karp is now SVP, brand licensing at Vox Media.

2. Joanna Nikas is now deputy style editor at The Cut. Liana Blum is now deputy photo director. Andrea Gonzalez is now senior writer. Maridelis Morales Rosado is now photo editor. Danielle Cohen is now blogger. Asia Milia Ware is now junior writer and Vivian Chuang is now fashion assistant.

3. Debbi Hartley-Triesch is now general merchandise manager of beauty and accessories at Nordstrom.

4. Chandler Rollins is now senior consumer engagement manager for North America at Bobbi Brown Cosmetics + Bumble and bumble.

5. Sarah Gordon is now associate vice president at SHADOW.

6. Andrew Serrano is now the U.S. marketing lead at Pretty Little Thing.

7. Laron Howard is now director of brand communications at Fear Of God.

8. Kristin McClement is now head of brand connections at maurices.

9. Erin Curran is now account director in PURPLE PR’s beauty and wellness division. Gia Gennuso is also now account director, Gabriela De Leon is now account manager, Bari Adwar is now junior account executive, and Johnny Chiurazzi is now account coordinator.

10. Cameron Flaherty, account manager at Karla Otto, is leaving the company.

11. Hanna Magstadt is now PR manager in Chapter 2’s fashion division. Bryant Von Woodson is now VIP relations and events division manager at Chapter 2.

Plus!

12. PURPLE New York is now representing Hugo Boss.

13. RK Communications is now representing FAMN MON.

14. YaYa Publicity is now representing fine jewelry brand Alina Abegg.

15. CLD PR is now representing White Sands Swimwear.

16. Bella PR is now representing Fixy.

17. CM MEDIA PR is now representing Esquivel Shoes

18. CL Collective is now representing Ray Griffiths.

19. Accent PR_ojects is now representing vegan cookie dough brand DEUX.

20. Hustle&Co., in partnership with Jim Mannino PR, is now representing French brand, Aigle.

21. The Lede Company is now representing Urban Skin Rx.

22. Champlin PR is now representing Nakey.

23. CCPR is now representing Elisha Abargel.

24. Coded Agency is now representing bridal designer Allison Webb’s namesake collection, Allison Webb, and her bridge line, Ti Adora by Allison Webb.

25. Be Social Group is now representing clean beauty brand HAN Skincare.

26. SEQUEL is now representing Friends NYC.

27. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing Paperchain.

28. Chapter 2 Fashion Division is now representing KHIRY.

29. Michele Marie PR is now representing Naytra Couture, Baggallini, Dearfoams, Vita Ambita, Lifetherapy, and ARCH NYC.

