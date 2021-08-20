Daily News: Kylie Jenner Is Going To Be A Mom Again, Angelo Zegna Has Died, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Launches Rose Inc. Beauty Brand, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with baby number two

Reality starlet and mega influencer Kylie Jenner is going to be a mom again. Multiple sources have confirmed to Page Six and other outlets that the 24-year-old billionaire is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. The on-again off-again couple are parents to three-year-old daughter, Stormi. The news comes after Caitlyn Jenner was caught on camera divulging her excitement to be a grandma again…alas, her son Burt Jenner is also prepping for his third child’s arrival. It’s going to be a busy year for the extended family!

Angelo Zegna, son of Ermenegildo Zegna, has died.

Angelo Zegna has passed away, aged 97, in Trivero, Italy yesterday. The entrepreneur, who took the reins of the family-ran fashion company with his brother Aldo in 1966, is remembered by the industry as a pioneer in the luxury menswear market. Zegna, father to the brand’s current chief executive officer Gildo Zegna, retired from the company in 2007. A private funeral is to be held in Trivero today. As well as Gildo, is survived by children Elisabetta, Benedetta, and Anna. RIP.

Rose Inc., the beauty brand, launches today

It’s been a busy moment for model and entrepreneur Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who revealed she’s expecting baby number two yesterday. Today, her fledgling clean skincare and cosmetics brand, Rose Inc., launches; an extension to the popular editorial destination of the same name. A longtime beauty obsessee, RHW collaborated with Amyris, the science-driven clean innovation pioneer, and Caroline Hadfield, (Rose Inc.’s CEO) on the development of the ethical and safe line of high quality essentials. The 100% non-comedogenic formulas incorporates several exclusive proprietary bioengineered botanicals and ingredients that were developed exclusively by Amyris for the initial offering. Launching with the Modern Essentials collection—think: effective concealers, lip colors, brow gels, blush, radiance-boosting serum, and clarifying toner—the 100% vegan and cruelty-free line is accessible for sign-up from today, and will be available for purchase to Rose Inc. registered members between 8/24-8/24 and available at sephora.com and roseinc.com from 8/27.

Rebecca hosts inaugural Hamptons pop-up under new creative director

NYC-based label Rebecca will showcase its new collections in the Hamptons for the first time since the relaunch under creative director Steven Cateron. The weekend-long event will take place at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton from 8/27-8/29 from 11AM-5PM each day. On display and available for purchase in the lush surroundings of the venue will be highlights from the romantic and ethereal Summer and Fall collections. See you there!

Midsummer Party weekend at The Parrish raised $1 million

Three days of fun-filled events thrown to benefit The Parrish Art Museum ensured over $1 million in funding was raised. The ‘Midsummer Weekend’ brought together artists, art collectors, curators, philanthropists, and business leaders from the Hamptons, New York City, and beyond. Highlights included The Midsummer Dance featuring a DJ set by James Murphy, a dinner honoring artist Tomashi Jackson, and the Midsummer Family benefit which included a performance by the National Circus Project and a mural workshop with artist Nathan Carter.

Fern Mallis’ Fashion Icons series to celebrate 10th anniversary

Fern Mallis has announced the fall lineup for her popular series, Fashion Icons: From the Archives. In celebration of the Met’s upcoming Costume Institute exhibit, the longtime industry insider is set to feature three revered personalities in American fashion: Iris Apfel, Zac Posen, and Simon Doonan. Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis will also celebrate a major milestone—its 10th anniversary!—at the 92Y on 9/15. In a release, Mallis revealed plans to return to the 92Y stage shortly, with a “great lineup” of new Fashion Icons conversations coming this fall. Stay tuned!

Emma Roberts joins Express for confidence-boosting new campaign

Express launches its latest social campaign, 30 Seconds to Confidence, today and some favorites are starring front and center: Emma Roberts, Liz Gillies, Juwan Johnson, and more. The campaign, which inspires Express fans to channel their confidence and sense of freedom through their outfit choices, seeks to send the message that confidence is the best accessory. Express has sent out a call for followers to create original content on TikTok, showcasing their tried-and-true ‘confidence rituals,’ which enters them into a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree (or $500 gift cards for 20 runner ups!). We’ll show you ours if you show us yours!

