Daily Media: Joshua Glass’ New Gig, L52 Communications Opens In NYC, Bobbi Brown Joins Augustinus Bader, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Joshua Glass is now executive editor at Cultured Magazine.

2. Laura Schocker is now chief content officer at Apartment Therapy Media.

3. Riva Syrop is now president at Apartment Therapy Media.

4. Bobbi Brown is now chief creative adviser at Augustinus Bader.

5. Marie Ecot is now senior director of Public Relations at Roger Vivier. Avery Kesterson is now PR coordinator at the company.

6. Ariane Romano is now executive vice president of Integrated Brand Services at Magrino. Jee Park and Chris Walters have both been promoted to executive vice president. Alexis Chernoff and Nicole Frydman have both been promoted to vice president.

7. Kerri Feuerisen is now director, Influencer division at SHADOW.

8. Michelle Manco Canete is now PR & social media manager at Grendene Global Brands.

9. London-based L52 Communications, founded by Adam Shapiro, has now opened in NYC with Lisa Lupinski serving as managing director. The agency’s current client roster includes Loro Piana, Carolina Herrera, Etro, Bally, the Standard Ibiza, Maximilian, Colville, La DoubleJ, Jonathan Simkhai, and Cabana Magazine. Confirmed clients for New York include Khaite (special projects and events), KNWLS, Ferragamo, Self-Portrait, SMR Days, Mowalola, and Juan de Dios.

Plus!

10. Platform PR is now representing Christian Cowan.

11. KCD is now representing Victor Glemaud.

12. PURPLE is now representing Hanifa, FEKKAI, and Stetson Worldwide.

13. Violetta Group is now representing Panerai.

14. Tractenberg & Co is now representing Style Edit.

15. ICA is now representing DMY BY DMY.

16. Pull PR is now representing Gergana Ivanova.

17. 3d Public Relations & Marketing is now representing Mon Coeur.

18. Coded Agency is now representing Famous Footwear.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.