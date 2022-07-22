Editor’s Picks: Genny Fuschia Dress Via Italist

What: Be a real life doll in this flattering, figure-hugging, fire-emoji-worthy fuchsia dress from famed Italian brand Genny. It’s time to get in on the obsession for all things pink now, before Barbie has the whole world in a rose-tined tizzy come next summer.

Who: While Genny was launched in 1962 by Arnaldo and Donatella Girombelli, it was Gianni Versace’s appointment as creative director in 1973 that marked a turning point for the brand. Under the late designer’s tenure, Genny became synonymous with sensual, feminine cuts, and a fusion of classic Italian style with a modern global outlook. All these years later, the same still rings true. All pieces are handmade in Italy with love, as evidenced by this punchy pink knitted body-con mini we can’t wait to take out on the town. But wait, there’s more. We came across Genny on Italist; aka our new obsession. The site brings together luxury ready to wear, footwear, and accessories brands and ships to the US from Italy, meaning prices are guaranteed to be lower. (You can use the same excuse when your accountant asks about your upcoming shopping spree….)

Why: Iconic by name; iconic by nature. This ‘Iconic’ dress is what summer evening outfits are made of—whether you’re in the South of France or the sidewalk seating of somewhere cute on the Lower East Side. We love its halter neck fit, textured knit fabric, and sultry cut-out bustier detailing. Your move, Barbie…

Where: italist.com

How much: from $630

