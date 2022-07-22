Daily News: Is Rihanna Launching A Hair Brand? CLOSED Celebrates In LA, Plus! New Campaigns, Covers, Collections, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

What’s Rihanna cooking up?

It appears Rihanna is gearing up to once again to shake up the beauty industry. According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the mogul and style icon filed a trademark for “Fenty Hair” under her company Roraj Trade LLC. The new hair accessories line could potentially include products such as barrettes, clips, wigs, scrunchies, curlers, hair brushes, combs, and hair extensions, among many others. “Fenty Hair” seems like a natural next step for the entrepreneur, whose business empire already includes Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and the lingerie line Savage x Fenty. Just say the word Rih, and you can take all our money.

CLOSED hosted an intimate dinner in LA to celebrate its first US store

Did you know German fave CLOSED is now at Platform LA? To herald its West Coast arrival, the clothing brand hosted a celebratory dinner at Margot at Platform LA in honor of its first-ever physical store in the country. Like its recent pre-summer dinner in NYC, the goal was to bring attendees through a culinary journey inspired by Italy (CLOSED denim is handmade in the region). Among those in attendance to welcome co-chief executive Til Nadler were Aurora James, Josephine Skriver, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Maddie Hasson, Vicen Akina, Sanne Vloet, Ganna Bogdan, Kendall Visser, Paris Brosnan, Rocky Barnes, Tezza Barton, Megan Roup, TyLynn Nguyen, and more.

Images: BFA

Natalie Portman, Yara Shahidi front Dior Beauty’s Rouge Dior Forever campaign

To accompany the launch of its new Rouge Dior Forever lipsticks, a solid bullet version of its much beloved Rouge Dior liquid lipsticks, Dior Beauty released a mesmerizing new campaign starring brand ambassadors Natalie Portman and Yara Shahidi. According to the LVMH-owned brand, the opaque and long-wearing Rouge Dior is the best selling lipstick worldwide—as if Portman and Shahidi hadn’t convinced us enough already. The campaign for the Rouge Dior Forever range features a clip directed by Arnaud Uyttenhove and a still campaign shot by Viviane Sassen. In the imagery, Portman and Shahidi can be seen moving around an open, arid, hilly landscape wearing flowing silk gowns that correspond to their chosen lipstick shade. The new Rouge Dior Forever line, conceptualized by Dior Beauty’s creative and image director Peter Philips, touts a 16-hour no-transfer wear time and comes in 22 shades, which will be launched on September 1.

Ye takes over the Times Square Gap for the Yeezy x Gap collab

Who would’ve thought that we would ever have a reason to go to Times Square? And, who would’ve thought that Ye would give us that reason? Well, this week, the Gap store in Times Square became the first brick and mortar location to carry the Yeezy x Gap collection. As one might imagine, the Donda rapper didn’t just allow his collab to be showcased in folded piles and color-coded racks. Instead, he redesigned the entire store to fit his own particular vision. This included doing away with the customary displays and checkout registers and replacing them with dark gray furnishings, images of doves projected onto the walls, and touch-screens that allow customers to scroll through the collection. Guess we gotta go brace the tourists and selfie sticks to see it for ourselves…

Maya Hawke channels mom Uma Thurman on As If magazine cover

For the latest issue of As If magazine, Maya Hawke appears on the cover, wrapped in a futuristic LED light display. Donning a series of sophisticated ensembles and with her hair styled in a wet bob, the Stranger Things star looked the spitting image of her mom, A list actress Uma Thurman. In As If, Hawke, whose father is Hollywood legend Ethan Hawke, discusses her relationship with her parents, detailing how her mother passed a distinct love of nature onto her while her father is responsible for her passion for music. The feature was a creative collaboration with interdisciplinary artist Grimanesa Amorós and editor in chief Tatijana Shoan, who acted as the photographer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AS IF Magazine (@asifmagazine)

Sydney Sweeney and Emily Ratajkowski star in the latest Miu Miu campaign

For its Fall ‘22 campaign, dubbed “Character Study,” Miu Miu selected major names to front both its imagery and video. The series sees the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Corrin, Demi Singleton, and more don early aughts-inspired and tennis core looks, along with a couple of the brand’s newest handbags. With minimal makeup and understated backdrops, the imagery allows both its stars and looks to shine through, reinforcing the fact that Miu Miu is now master of young Hollywood’s aesthetic and the rebirth of Y2K trends.

Thom Browne Resort ‘23 is giving the spring suiting of dreams

After a provocative men’s Spring ‘23 show, which featured extremely low-rise skirt suits, printed jock straps, and tweed bikinis, Thom Browne presented its women’s Resort ‘23 collection in Paris. Friends of the brand, which included Amy Fine Collins, Dree Hemingway, and Debra Shaw, were photographed strutting past the Paris Automobile Club for the collection’s lookbook. As ever, whimsical tailoring was the primary focus, with Browne presenting a series of expertly-constructed, reimagined suits. However, for the spring season, they were all crafted out of delicate pastel fabrics. Madras checks, jacquards, and floral embroideries featured heavily on cropped blazers and matching pleated skirts, while the beloved Hector bag was also given a wicker makeover for the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thom Browne (@thombrowne)

The trailer for Don’t Worry Darling is here

The film that brought us Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ high profile relationship is nearing its release date. Set to hit theaters on September 23, the latest trailer teases an even more dramatic glimpse into the 1950s-era thriller. Don’t Worry Darling tells the story of an American couple living in a utopian community dubbed the Victory Project and the subsequent fallout that occurs when the wife (Florence Pugh) discovers that her husband (Styles) might be working for a dystopian company. The new trailer also gives more attention to the star-studded cast, which includes Gemma Chan, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler, Nick Kroll, and Wilde herself, and reveals a performance cameo by burlesque queen Dita Von Teese.

Written by Sarah Powless

