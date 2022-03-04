Daily Media: Bustle Names New Senior Fashion Ed, Bobbi Brown Launches A Podcast, And More

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Kelsey Stiegman is now senior fashion editor at Bustle.

2. David Greenberg is now CEO of L’Oréal USA, president of North America zone.

3. Yves Coppin is now president, Europe and the Middle East at Tory Burch.

4. Ryan Jerome is now editor in chief at VULKAN.

5. Carmine Pappagallo is now chief financial officer at IBrands Global.

6. Jeffrey Kalinsky is now chief merchant and creative officer at Theory. Rachel DeLaurentis is now chief marketing and digital officer at the company.

7. Marco Falcioni is now senior vice president creative direction HUGO BOSS. Andrea Cannelloni is now creative advisor at the company.

8. Abby Shapiro Gibson is now director of global communications at Carolina Herrera.

9. Reid Myers is now senior director of marketing at Baccarat.

10. Terry Long is now brand communications director at Brandon Blackwood.

11. Heather Fisher is now senior vice president at AZIONE PR.

12. James Hagenberg is now PR coordinator at The Consultancy PR. Claudia Yanez is also now PR coordinator at the company. Savannah Davis and Jacob McLean have been promoted to account executives, Jill Mediatore has been promoted to account manager, and Dani Shouhed has been promoted to senior account executive.

13. Brandon McDaniel is now account director at Agentry PR. Rina Jacobs is now account executive at the company.

14. Courtney Sterns is now manager, public relations at G-III.

15. Laura Lapitino has launched Lapitino Communications.

16. Carolyn Lowe is now senior account executive, corporate communications at The Lead PR. Corporate Communications. Vanessa Vilorio is now office + people manager at the company.

17. Marissa Gotlieb is now account coordinator, influencer division at SHADOW. Molly Schuster and Chloe Schiff have been promoted to junior account executives, Izzy Dansereau has been promoted to associate art director, and Sophie Wilson has been promoted to junior manager, influencer at the company.

18. Molly Coon is now account supervisor, beauty at ABMC.

19. Becca Mitrisin is now senior director at IFP Communications. Izzy Friedman and Tara Tahil have been promoted to associate account executives, and Samantha Epstien is now publicity assistant at the company.

20. Marissa Ribisi is now managing editor at Ilaria Urbinati’s men’s lifestyle blog the Leo Edit.

21. Bobbi Brown and author Anjali Kumar have launched a new podcast,

iHeartRadio to Launch Original Podcast, The Important Things with Bobbi Brown, with iHeart Radio. The first guest is Gloria Steinem.

22. Peloton has launched a new podcast, Fitness Flipped, hosted by Tunde Oyeneyin. Guests will include Phoebe Robinson, Sterling K. Brown, Allyson Felix, Scout Bassett, Desus Nice, and more.

Plus!

23. The Lede Company is now representing Theory.

24. SHO+CO is now representing Reem Acra.

25. The Consultancy PR is now representing Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams and Sangre de Fruta.

26. JCPR is is now representing RAMI AL ALI.

27. Kristin Breen is now representing Pour Moi.

28. Mega Mega Projects is now representing GINETTE NY.

29. Michele Marie PR is now representing HOFF, Beaneau, by TiMo, Flaunt, Chaiboy, Khosrov, Elizee, and Melie Bianco.

30. Lapitino Communications is now representing Tara Hirshberg, Loquet London, and Childhood USA.

31. ESPR is now representing SOLKISSED.

32. R.Couri Hay is now representing Clean Design Home.

33. Coded Agency is now representing IDINA Bride.

34. Bella PR is now representing Makari.

35. IFP Communications is now representing Pantsuit Politics, The Skin Clique, and Soozy’s Grain Free.

