Tom Ford Reveals His Fall Collection—And It’s Calling Our Name

Some things are worth the wait. Case in point: Tom Ford’s Fall ’22 collection, which landed digitally today and instantly made us want to reach through our computer screens to get a hold of what’s on offer. Ever since he perfected the glossy, high octane aesthetic that would define 1990s and early 2000s-era Gucci, Ford has known exactly how to make us feel as if we’re in close proximity to his sensual, sexy clothes—even if we’re just voyeurs looking in from afar.

With Ford also knowing first hand just how alluring simple silhouettes can be, it makes sense that he’d give us the dialed back-but-amped up collection we both want and need. Like many designers, he was thinking about the suit and all its connotations of power and confidence this season. But workwear has irrevocably changed, and who could ever crave putting on a basic pinstripe, gray, or beige three-piece ensemble once more? Rather, here’s an idea for the conference room or cocktail hour: Sequin hoodies! Silky half-zips! Zippable pencil skirts! Padded or quilted blazers! Feathers underneath your blouse! Velvet tuxedo jackets or even tuxedo-esque tracksuits! And all in vivid hues of jewel tones, traffic-stopping fuchsia pink, and nail salon red. For maximum impact, why not take on-trend tonal dressing and run with it, by adding retro colored tights while you’re at it. Forget work from home workwear, these are clothes that do the work for you. All that’s left to do is add a matching iPhone case—let’s face it, it’s the only accessory any of us really needs these days anyway….

See the full collection below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.