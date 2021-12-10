Daily Events Diary: Store Openings Galore & Plenty Of Holiday Celebrations

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

Bottega Veneta store opening in Soho

Bottega Veneta celebrated their first Soho store at 101 Greene Street with a VIP bash, followed by an intimate dinner at Saint Theo’s in the West Village. Notable guests included Tracee Ellis Ross, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, ASAP Ferg, Lauren Hutton, Derek Blasberg, Lauren Santo Domingo, Lil Kim, Moses Sumney, Selah Marley, Tommy Dorfman, and Richie Shazam.

Acne Studios store opening

Greene Street was the place to be last night! Also opening their Soho digs, Acne Studios brought together a chic crowd for an in-store cocktail party to toast to the new space, designed by Barcelona-based studio Arquitectura-G in collaboration with the brand’s Jonny Johannson. Enjoying a DJ set by Kelsey Lu and a tour of the store were Aquaria, Meadow Walker, Dein Hinton, Hanne Gaby Odiele, Laura Brown, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Gabriela Hearst, and many more.

Amazon Studios’ screening of “The Tender Bar” at MoMA

Amazon Studios brought together a crowd to watch The Tender Bar, followed by an after party at Armani/Ristorante. Among those in attendance were the film’s Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Daniel Ranieri, Max Casella, Michael Braun, Jennifer Johnson, and its Academy Award-winning writer and producer William Monahan and Grant Heslov. Also there on the night were actors such as Ethan Hawke, Nicole Ari Parker, Joseph Michael Cross, Noma Dumezweni, Peter Friedman, Sami Gayle as well as Samantha Barry, Fern Mallis, Lorraine Schwartz, Daniel Benedict, Sophie Sumner, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Johannes Huebl, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

Neptune Jewels launch party at David Zwirner Gallery

Jewelry designer Taline Arslanian officially launched her handcrafted collection of fine jewelry by introducing tastemakers to the 94-piece collection of bespoke and one-of-a-kind artisanal necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings featuring precious gemstones and mixed metals. Arslanian was joined on co-hosting duty by Lucas and Marlene Zwirner for the event, which was hosted at David Zwirner Gallery in Chelsea. Among those turned out in style to cheer her on were Chanel Iman, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Mario Sorrenti, Mary Frey, Gray Sorrenti, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Tom Sachs, Elizabeth Sulcer, Sarah Slutsky, Tony Shafrazi, Pari Ehsan, Olivier Sarkozy, Jessica Joffe, Curtis Kulig, Jude Hess, Nadine Johnson, Nicole Klagsbrun, Reginald Sylvester II, Theophilos Constantinou, and many others.

DUNCAN takes over the Square Diner

DUNCAN designer Michelle Duncan reimagined Tribeca’s the Square Diner into a tinsel-filled retro throwback, for one night only. On DJ duty for the evening of partying were both Ruby Aldridge and Mei Kwok, while guests including Jihae, Jade Eshete, Christine Evangelista, Angelica Hicks, Ellen von Unwerth, Tali Lennox, Eniko Mihalik, Veronica Webb, Elizabeth Sulcer, Dina Nur Satti, Brianna Lance, and Carolyn Angel enjoyed champagne and fries until late, all in the brand’s glam-meets-gothic finery, of course.

The Colony marks the holidays with a chic fête

The Colony Hotel president and owner Sarah Wetenhall together with Aerin Lauder and Mark D. Sikes hosted an intimate holiday dinner at Palm Beach’s iconic boutique hotel. The special evening was held to celebrate the unveiling of Villa Aralia, designed in collaboration with Mark D. Sikes, as well as the holiday installation by Aerin Lauder featuring a magnificent 12-foot seashell-inspired tree. Among those in attendance for the cocktail gathering and multi-course al fresco dinner by Switfty’s were Karolina Kurkova, Amy Astley, Pritika Swarup, Blair Eadie, Samantha Angelo, Casey Fremont, Kelly Klein, Lili Buffett, and Elizabeth Kurpis.

Brunello Cucinelli celebrates newly-renovated Madison Avenue flagship

The Cucinelli family hosted a cocktail event, followed by an intimate dinner, to celebrate the newly-renovated and expanded Brunello Cucinelli flagship boutique on Madison Avenue—one which spans almost an entire city block, no less. Joining the family at Casa Cipriani for a feast and a performance by American singer/songwriter Shoshana Bea, and a post-dinner set by Gotham Kings in the members club Jazz Room, were Simon Huck, Fernando Garcia, Laura Kim, Eric Rutherford, Taras Romanov, Martin Soto, Jason Binn, Michael Sebastian, Stefano Tonchi, Miguel Enamorado, and Erik Maza, among others.

Is There Still Sex In The City opening night

Candace Bushnell is back, taking to the stage with her one-woman show Is There Still Sex In The City? The creator of the iconic New York Observer column, Sex and the City, was joined by longtime friends and supporters for the Daryl Roth Theater-based show’s opening night. Among those in attendance were Brooke Shields, Darren Star, Danielle Bernstein, Nicole Miller, Martha Stewart, Kelly Bensimon, and Julia Haart.

Wölffer Estate celebrates the holiday season

Guests decamped Out East recently to join Wölffer Estate’s Joey and Marc Wölffer in clinking their glasses to the season. Friends of the wine brand gathered for an intimate dinner and a special preview of the vineyard’s 12th annual Lighting of the Vines—where 15,000 LED lights illuminate the winter vineyard rows. (The ensuing official Lighting of the Vines event for the public will benefit The Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center with a silent auction of holiday wreaths designed by community artists, designers, and businesses owners.) Among those in attendance were Tamron Hall, Max Rohn, Katie Lee Biegel, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Aweng Chuol, Jenné and Harvey Newton-Haydon, Valerie Macaulay, Laura Brown, Timo Weiland, and Whitney Bromberg Hawkings.

Bachelor Nation’s holiday pop-up with HEYMAEVE

Jewelry brand HEYMAEVE brought together a bevvy of Bachelor stars to celebrate the launch of its holiday collection. Hosted by founder Alicia Sandve, VIP guests in attendance included cast members like Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell, Abigail Heringer, Pieper James, Brendan Morais, Chelsea Vaughn, and Serena Chew.

Nina Runsdorf welcomes friends to kick off the holidays

New York City jewelry designer Nina Runsdorf celebrated the holiday season at her Manhattan home, sharing a festive cocktail in style with the likes of Batsheva Hay, Joanna Gong, Marcus Teo, Jill Newman, Tanya Dukes, Tony Ingrao, Sara Larson, and Stephanie Gawlik.

PatBo’s early morning yoga class to introduce first activewear collection

In conjunction with its first offering of sustainable performance wear, PatBo invited friends to its Soho flagship for a pre-work Vinyasa flow, led by Y7. Among those in attendance were Pandora Amoratis, Abby Silverman, Serena Kerrigan, May Kwok, Marisa Bryant, Brianna Joy Kohn, Phyllicia Bonanno, Madison Rae, and more.

Emi Jay’s Y2K holiday soiree

Emi Jay’s young founder, Julianne Goldmark, hosted a celebration for her popular accessories brand at the San Vicente Bungalows in LA. The event also celebrated the success of the buzzy new Juicy collab in proper fashion—with an intimate night of bling, bites, and babes. Among those in attendance were Sofia Richie, Maddie Ziegler, Marianna Hewitt, Frankie’s Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello, and Charlotte Lawrence.

