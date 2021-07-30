Daily Events Diary: RtA Store Opening, Montserrat’s Summer Rager, Gucci & Casey Fremont Celebrate In The Hamptons, And More!

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

Tuesday, July 27

Gwyneth Paltrow hosts celebration for the launch of goop’s collab with Miami Cocktail Company

Gwyneth Paltrow was joined at goop’s Sag Harbor store by Molly Sims, Gucci Westman, Serena and Shawn Levy, Violet Gaynor, and Ross Graham (founder and CEO of Miami Cocktail Company), among others, to sip refreshing goop x Miami Cocktail Company limited-edition organic Limonata SPRITZ cocktails.

Maison Valentino and Koreen celebrate breaking the ice with new card game

NYC socialites and friends of the maison gathered at Valentino’s Soho boutique to celebrate the launch of Maison Valentino x We’re Not Really Strangers (WNRS), a limited-edition card game that encourages engaging in purposeful dialogue. Created by L.A.-based model, artist, and seasoned photojournalist Koreen, the platform empowers meaningful connection with those around you through (sometimes silly) questions and fill-in-the-blank prompts. Among those in attendance were Nicky Hilton, Deon Hinton, Jacquelyn Jablonski, JonBoy, Tina Leung, Brenn Lorenzo, Luma Grothe, Lindsey Wixon, Jules Moriah, Whitney Peak, and Richie Shazam, among others.

Wednesday, July 28

Agua Mágica mezcal takes over Ray’s bar

It was a taste of Oaxaca at Ray’s on the Lower East Side, as mezcal brand Agua Mágica hosted friends of the brand for cocktails and tamales over Casa Viviana candles. Among those in attendance at the Chrystie St hotspot were founder Rafael Shin, Justin Theroux, Nicholas Braun, Patrick Janelle, Bianca Valle, Pandora Amoratis, Carlos Quirarte, Bowen Yang, Greta Titelman, and Camille Becerra.

Thursday, July 29

Montserrat throws La Fête de l’été bash in Soho

A stylish crowd didn’t let the rain stop them from flocking to Soho’s Little Prince to celebrate the summer and jewelry brand Montserrat’s newest collection. Throughout the evening, guests sipped specialty cocktails by Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila. Among those who turned out in force were Monsterrat’s Carolina Cordón-Bouzán, Gayle Yelon, Parker Winstron, Molly Raw, and models, models, models galore!

RtA opens New York City store with Evan Mock and friends

Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand arrived in NYC with a splash, enlisting Gossip Girl star Evan Mock to help host the opening of the glitzy store on Mercer—which boasts some 2,000 pounds of Baccarat crystal throughout the boutique! Mock was joined by guests for an intimate dinner and cocktail party, including RtA co-founders David Rimokh and Eli Azran, DJ Gonnie Garko, model and actress Ama Elsesser, and models Kailand Morris, Gabriel Kane Day-Lewis, Maya Stepper, Tanner Reese, Parker Kit Hill, Alexander Roth and Drew Jessup, Anaa Saber, Deon Hinton, Zoe Lazerson, and more.

Rose & Rex host a “Morning on the Farm” with Violet Gaynor

Hamptonites and their little ones took part in educational activities courtesy of Rose & Rex, hosted by Violet Gaynor at Amber Waves farm in Amagansett. Those in attendance, including Hilaria Baldwin, Carolyn Angel, Danielle Duboise, Joey Wolffer, Christina Lewis, Jessie Randall, Ariane Goldman, Nadine Abramcyk, Nicole Berrie, Tali Magal, Maya Gorgoni, Julia Jansch, Laney Crowell, Jessica Romm Perez, Celia Nichols, and Jessie Rudin, also engaged in insightful conversations about parenting in the modern age and learned about Positive Language tactics.

Casey Fremont and Gucci host dinner to celebrate Hamptons’ store

Guests gathered at Si Si in East Hampton to join Casey Fremont, executive director of Art Production Fund, and Susan Chokachi, president and CEO of Gucci Americas, to toast to the label’s new East Hampton boutique. The celebration also marked Gucci’s commitment to supporting Art Production Fund, a non-profit dedicated to commissioning and producing public art projects. Among those in attendance were Athena Calderone, Bianca Jebbia, Carolyn Tate Angel, Claire Olshan, Malcome Carfrae and John Wattiker, Gucci Westman, Julia Haart, Julie Macklowe, Lili Buffett, Sheree Hovsepian, Stephanie Horton, Tamu McPherson, Dria Murphy, Violet Gaynor, and more. Further putting a smile on guests’ faces, they went home with their own Gucci eyewear too.

