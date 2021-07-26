Daily Events Diary: Rebecca Minkoff Celebrates Fearless Women, A Stylish Ganni Dinner, Zimmermann At The Beach, Missoma’s First L.A. Event, And So Much More!

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

Thursday, July 22

Missoma’s ‘Summer Dreaming’ event and performance at Casa Perfect

London-based jewelry brand Missoma brought together beautiful Angelenos at 1970s-era Beverly Hills mansion Casa Perfect to see the new collections and witness a performance by Tei Shi. To celebrate the brand’s first large-scale event in Los Angeles, notable attendees including Camila Morrone, Tommy Dorfman, Langley Fox, Grace Johnson, Kilo Kish, Richa Moorjani, Kitty Ca$h, and Aly & AJ Michalka raised a glass while discovering buzzy trends like ‘summer camp’ jewelry and ‘neck mess’ layering.

HATCH hosts Shop It Up Breakfast with Hannah Bronfman

Ariane Goldman, the co-founder of , co-hosted a Shop It Up breakfast and shopping event with entrepreneur and new mom Hannah Bronfman, as well as Alison Chemla, Valerie Macaulay, and Sarah Steinhardt. The event at Amagansett’s The Reform Club was thrown in support of Welcome Baby, an organization benefitting Southampton Hospital Foundation that provides low-income mothers everything her baby needs for the first four weeks of life. Among those in attendance at the event and trunk show included Lauren Bush Lauren, Violet Gaynor, Nasrin Jean-Baptiste and more.

Womaness & Women’s Health cocktail event in Water Mill

Womaness and Women’s Health came together at The Rose Hill Estate to present a panel discussion on sleep, skin, and sex featuring Kym Douglas, Emily Morse, Nancy Berger, Jacqueline Andriakos, Dr. Shelby Harris, Dr. Diane Madfes and Womaness co-founders Sally Mueller and Michelle Jacobs. Notable guests included Fern Mallis, Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, Lisa Pomerantz, Jane Hanson, Melanie Whelan, Michelle Cordeiro.

Ganni celebrates new Williamsburg store with an intimate dinner

Ganni brought together its nearest and dearest—including Ella Emhoff, Paloma Elsesser, Princess Nokia, Richie Shazam, Ajani Russell, Parker Kit Hill, and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson—to toast artist Didi Rojas and designer Kim Nguyen, who have collaborated on special projects exclusive to the new Brooklyn store. The dinner was held at Nightmoves, the private club from James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem, with food and wine pairings by neighboring Michelin-starred restaurant The Four Horsemen. After dinner dancing kept spirits high, as more guests including Bretman Rock, Deon Hinton, Kemio Kurosawa, Minami Gessel, Molly Constable, DeVonn Francis, and Brianna Lance joined to celebrate. The Williamsburg store is open now!

Friday, July 23

Alex and Michael Toccin and Alexandra Dillard launch LDT at Le Bilboquet

To celebrate and discover fashion power couple Alex and Michael Toccin’s new baby LDT (aptly named after their daughter Liv Dakota’s initials!), guests were treated to an elegant waterside luncheon at Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor. Those in attendance enjoyed cocktails and Aperol Spritzes over the eatery’s famed dishes, while models debuted the now shoppable collection of versatile and timeless dresses in punchy hues and feminine prints. Tablescapes were adorned by fresh bouquets by Sag Harbor Florist inspired by the LDT logo color palette, and music by Elan Artists had the crowd feeling like they’d been momentarily transported to the South of France. Attendees included Charlotte Bickley, Brianne Manz, Samantha Sheinson, Cori Seaberg, Marisa Hochberg, Lesley Vecsler, Elizabeth Kurpis, Claudia Ribeiro Bernstein, Trisha Gregory, Violet Gaynor, Zara Tisch, Randi Udell-Alper, Shilpa Nadella, and more.

Rebecca Minkoff celebrates her new book over an inspiring dinner

Designer and fashion force Rebecca Minkoff brought together a stellar guest list to toast the launch of her book, Fearless: The New Rules for Unlocking Creativity, Courage, and Success. Influential women, including Batsheva Haart, Cyndi Ramirez Fulton, Lily Montasser, Mariann Yip, Sabrina Rudin, Samantha Leder, Sophie Elgort, and Zara Tisch, gathered for a chic poolside feast at Infinity Creative House in Southampton to sip on Out East rosé while they shared moments where they didn’t let fear stop them. Following drinks and dinner, guests cooled off with NESPRESSO Ice Leggero Gelato and NESPRESSO coffee.

Zimmermann brings A listers to Amagansett

The talk of the town! Fashion elite arrived in floaty frocks and beachy bohemian separates to attend Zimmermann’s seaside dinner hosted by Athena Calderone and InStyle’s editor in chief Laura Brown. Noted tastemaker Calderone also creative directed the evening for the beloved Australian brand once again, with a picture perfect white lace and branch-laden tablescape which looked to her very first Zimmermann dress as a jumping off point for the aesthetic. Calderone also curated an Aussie-inspired menu, much to the delight of the many stylish Australians in attendance! Designers Nicky and Simone Zimmermann toasted to guests via FaceTime during cocktails, as they are in lockdown in Australia. Among those in attendance included Emma Roberts, Naomi and Ben Watts, Amy Astley, Nicky Rothschild, Nina Garcia, Rachel Zoe, Nina Agdal, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Casey Fremont, Charlotte Groeneveld, Chrissy Rutherford, Gucci Westman, Hannah Fallis Bronfman, Joanna Hillman, Joey Wölffer, Katie Couric, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Noor Tagouri, Roopal Patel, Sai De Silva, Kiane von Mueffling, Alison Loehnis, and Samantha Angelo.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.