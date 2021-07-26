After two consecutive seasons of digital presentations and Dropbox links a’plenty, NYFW as we know and love it is coming back. And then some! The CFDA, in partnership with IMG, released the schedule this morning, with some 90 shows and presentations taking place from September 7-12. In other words, it’s time to start stockpiling your canned espresso shots now, folks.

The inaugural NYFW schedule as part of the American Collections Calendar kicks off officially on 9/8 with a dreamy Ulla Johnson runway parade. In the ensuing days, the likes of Rodarte, Gabriela Hearst, Tory Burch, Oscar de la Renta, Sergio Hudson, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Proenza Schouler, Coach, Michael Kors, Brandon Maxwell, Zero Maria Cornejo, Markarian, Telfar, Khaite, Staud, Jason Wu, Kevan Hall, Victor Glemaud, and Rebecca Minkoff will showcase their wares, with the event closed out by CFDA chairman Tom Ford, who is making his highly-anticipated return to the Big Apple. Carolina Herrera’s Wes Gordon and Rachel Comey will also be celebrating anniversary collections for Spring ’22.

The September schedule welcomes Altuzarra and Thom Browne back to the fold, while DUNDAS’ Peter Dundas is showing in New York for the first time. The CFDA is also welcoming Moschino’s Jeremy Scott to showcase the Italian brand’s latest in New York; a show that’s sure to be the hot ticket of the season. Peter Do, the collective-ran brand which has been gaining steady traction, is another one-to-watch joining the schedule.

Speaking of ones to watch, the 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists—Hanifa, Willy Chavarria, LaQuan Smith, Eckhaus Latta, KHIRY, Batsheva, Theophilio, Studio 189, House of Aama, and Kenneth Nicholson—will all show their wares.

In a release, CFDA CEO Steven Kolb and IMG president of fashion events and properties Leslie Russo said that working together would ensure a strong and memorable event as NYFW returns to in-person shows.

“New York Fashion Week is back with a diverse lineup representative of the future of American fashion,” Kolb said. “Our fashion industry has come together as we continue to emerge from the pandemic, and a collaborative spirit is paramount to the success of our creative talents.”

“It’s time to rebuild, and only together can we ensure New York remains the flourishing fashion capital that it is,” Russo added.

The shows and presentations will continue to be presented via RUNWAY360, CFDA’s centralized digital hub. To access the official calendar—which includes the Christian Siriano and Harlem’s Fashion Row runway shows on 9/7—see here.

