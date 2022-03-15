Daily Events Diary: Annabel’s Celebrates An Anniversary, The Outfit Screening, Zoe Kravitz Attends SNL After Party, A Miami Opening, And More!

Parties are BACK! Here’s your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

Annabel’s blows out more candles on the cake

Exclusive London member’s club Annabel’s celebrated its 4th birthday, fittingly, with a Studio 46 themed party—a nod to the last four years at the new 46 Berkeley Square address. Guests paid homage to the iconic spirit of Studio 54 with a bash headlined by The Pointer Sisters, Moloko’s Roisin Murphy, and Honey Dijon. Among those enjoying the disco-tastic set up and sipping Dom Pérignon were owner Richard Caring, Patricia Caring, Naomi Campbell, Idris Elba, Edward Enninful, Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster, Skepta, Holly Willoughby, Mert Alas, Mimi Xu, Emma Weymouth, Jodie Harsh, and Claudia Cheng.

Images: Getty Images

Focus Features hosts special screening of The Outfit

Zac Posen has officially made his foray into costume design. The sartorial talent hit the pink carpet at The Whitby Hotel last week to toast to his credits on new film, The Outfit, alongside the movie’s stars Dylan O”Brien and Zoey Deutch, and director Graham Moore. Also in attendance from the film, which follows the Chicago-based story of a Saville Row cutter who finds himself mixed up in the underbelly of the Windy City, were writer and executive producer Johnathan McClain, producer Ben Browning, Focus Features’ president of production & acquisitions Kiska Higgs, and FilmNation’s Glen Basner. They were joined in the audience by Edie Falco, Debbie Harry, Cherry Jones, J. Smith-Cameron, Giancarlo Esposito, Jennifer Beals, William Abadie, Charles Melton, Michael Aronov, Celia Weston, Isiah Whitlock, Jr., Mykelti Williamson, Harrison Ball, Zachary Booth, Ryan Cooper, Stacey Bendet Eisner, William Ivey Long, Nicole Miller, Chase Sui Wonders, Samantha Barry, Stefano Tonchi, Frederique Van Der Wal, Alex Lundqvist, Fern Mallis, Jeffrey Banks, Daniel Benedict, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

Images: BFA

The Key Club (from Groot Hospitality) opens in Miami

The latest jewel in David Grutman’s hospitality crown has announced its arrival. And with a VIP bash, no less. The Key Club (the eleventh venue for Groot Hospitality) opened its doors ahead of last weekend with a VIP preview co-hosted by ZEGNA. Among those in attendance to check out the glossy, mid-century style restaurant and bar in Coconut Grove included Lenny Kravitz, David Beckham, Laurie Lynn Stark, Vita Sidorkina, Mayor Francis Suarez, and more.

Images: BFA

Saturday Night Live stars party ’til late at L’Avenue at Saks

Night owls? You can say that again. SNL hosted the after party for its March 12 episode at upscale restaurant L’Avenue at Saks—with most guests staying until 5.30AM. The ep’s guest-host Zoë Kravitz attended the party with her godmother Marisa Tomei and fellow actors and friends Tessa Thompson, Ilana Glazer, and Alia Shawkat. SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels also attended the party, as did familiar faces Kate McKinnon, Michael Che, Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, and Ego Nwodim, who celebrated her birthday at the event. Other attendees included Tommy Dorfman, Whitney Peak, Rachel Dratch, Steve Higgins, Lindsay Shookus, Paul Arnhold, Alex Wolff, and John Reynolds. Ah, to be a fly on the wall!

Images: Getty Images

Ashley Tisdale hosts IWD wellness brunch with Koolaburra by UGG x Frenshe

Frenshe founder, actress, and singer Ashley Tisdale ensured it was zen vibes all around at a recent International Women’s Day wellness brunch hosted with Koolaburra by UGG. The event brought together female founders including Jessi Malay of Haven Namoi, jewelry designer Julia Vaughn, and fashion influencer Jill Wallace. The event incorporated a soothing sound bath, a California-inspired lunch of citrus roasted salmon and salad, and a toast to championing women in business.

Images: Getty Images

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.