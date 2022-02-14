This Valentine’s Day, Treat Your Someone Special To A Cookie Platter From Scarpetta!

Forget a last minute dash to Duane Reade for heart-shaped candy, we’ve found something chicer. This Valentine’s Day, LDV Hospitality and Scarpetta have partnered with Beau Rush Ceramics to create a luxurious plate accompanied with handmade Italian cookies. The sweet treats, baked in-house by Scarpetta’s renowned pastry team using locally-sourced ingredients, are sure to keep you in the good books—at least until the month is out.

The beautiful plate is adorned with the fitting inscription, La Dolce Vita, which takes its translation—the sweet life—from the popular eatery’s approach to hospitality and serving some of the best Italian food in New York City. (One word: spaghetti….)

The gift means that even after the cookies are scoffed, the inscripted plate is yours to keep. The platter is available for pre-order now—so it you spent your Sunday planning your Super Bowl festivities and are now scrambling for what to give your better half, hurry on over to snap one up.

