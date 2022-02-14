Daily Events Diary—NYFW Edition: Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Peter Do, Eckhaus Latta’s 10 Year Anniversary Bash, Show After Parties, And More!

Parties are BACK! Here’s your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

Bergdorf Goodman celebrates the exclusive launch of Peter Do Handbags

To ensure the first day of NYFW was celebrated in style Bergdorf Goodman hosted a celebratory dinner in honor of designer Peter Do, whose fledgling brand has exclusively launched its handbag line with the legendary retailer. Joining Do, the brand’s co-founders, and BG’s Linda Fargo were guests, such as Christie Tyler, Anh Duong, Phillip Lim, Steph Shiu, Luke Meagher, Recho Omondi, and Eugene Rabkin. For the occasion, the BG Restaurant was transformed into a pared-back, white canvas, with walls draped in white muslin and a parachute from the brand’s inaugural runway show last season. The menu and table adored with tropical floral and fruits were all inspired by Do’s Viatnamese heritage, and the overall soft, clean, and luxe aesthetic spoke to the ethos of the Peter Do brand. Over dinner, Fargo spoke passionately about the department store’s buying team’s excitement over discovering the “young and sophisticated” brand during the early days and how they instantly knew they had witnessed something special. The sleek range of black and white Peter Do handbags lands in store and online later this month.

Christian Siriano after party and VIP dinner at Les Trois Chevaux

Celebrating his runway show, designer Christian Siriano was joined by his nearest and dearest for an intimate dinner at elegant West Village eatery Les Trois Chevaux, followed by a late night of dancing at The Blond. For the bash, Siriano was joined by Susan Sarandon, Drew Barrymore, Hannah Waddingham, Alicia Silverstone, Anna Chlumsky, Karen Elson, Coco Rocha, MJ Rodriguez, Symone, Aquaria, Danielle Brooks, Anika Noni Rose, Ava Max, Larsen Thompson, and Leigh Lezark, among others.

Echaus Latta toast to 10 years at The Standard

New York fashion mainstays Eckhaus Latta celebrated the brand’s ten-year anniversary with a big bash party at the Penthouse of The Standard, East Village. To commemorate the milestone, Arley Marks, the brand’s long-time collaborator, reissued the cocktail made at the first Eckhaus Latta show 10 years ago, featuring Yola Mezcal and signature hydrated basil

seeds. Guests who joined Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta included Hari Nef, Paloma Elsesser, Evan Mock, Tyler Mitchell, Selah Marley, Richie Shazam, Chloe Wise, Katerina Tannenbaum, and Patti Harrison, among others. The event was co-hosted by Ponyo Impact ($PONYO), a new social impact cryptocurrency raising funds for creators and causes through auto-impact investing and NFTs. Eckhaus Latta partnered with Ponyo Impact to create EL10, a genesis collection of 10 looks from their 10 years, illustrated by the Seoul-based artist Leeseongil. The project, launching in the coming days, is raising 30% of proceeds for Bottomless Closet, an organization that empowers NYC women to enter the workforce.

The Art of Rodarte exhibit opening at Spring Studios

Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy, Afterpay’s co-founder and co-CEO Anthony Eisen, and IMG’s president of fashion events and properties Leslie Russo launched ‘The Art of Rodarte’ an immersive consumer experience at Spring Studios on Friday evening. The immersive retrospective experience features 12 runway looks and four gowns from the sister-led brand’s renowned body of work from 2008 to present. All powered by Yahoo, the experience includes delicate digital feathers that float and dance on the floor and original sketches of ballet costumes from the award-winning film Black Swan. The VIP opening event was attended by Maude Apatow, Jasmin Savoy-Brown, Jill Kargman, Rowan Blanchard, Melissa Roxburgh, and Hari Nef, among others.

Alice + olivia Fall 2022 presentation

Stacey Bendet was joined by friends of the alice + olivia brand, including Katie Holmes, Nicky Hilton, Lea Michele, Tayshia Adams, Emma Chamberlain, Savannah Smith, Tina Craig, Charli Howard, Pritika Swarup, Zac Posen, and more, for an intimate cocktail party at Zero Bond. The Fall ’22 collection was debuted through a short film screening featuring poet Mahogany L. Brown. Attendees also enjoyed a dance performance, choreographed by Ebony Williams and performed by Coral Dolphin, Deijah Robinson, and Maggy Van Den Heuvel, and an aerialist performance by Roxie Valdez.

Chloé celebrates its newly-rejuvenated store design in Soho

Helping to toast Gabriela Hearst and her re-envisioned boutique design, consciously conceptualized by Antoine Dumas and Benji Gavron, a chic crowd including Katie Holmes, Zazie Beetz, Hari Nef, Marisa Tomei, Savannah Lee Smith, Devyn Garcia, Ariel Nicholson, and Celeste Romero turned out to raise a glass. The Greene Street store’s design centers on reclaimed wood and 17 sculptural art pieces that have been designed and crafted locally by the New York-based makers, while lower impact fabrics like deadstock wool or recycled cashmere are used throughout. Those in attendance were also celebrating the launch of the low impact Nama sneakers, and got a peek at the new Kattie bag which launched on the same day.

Hearst Magazines celebrates NYFW and the upcoming launch of The Tower

Hearst editors hit the buzzy The Nines last night in Manhattan for an intimate dinner celebrating NYFW and the upcoming launch of The Tower. The Tower is an e-commerce marketplace made up of four individual stores from ELLE, Harper’s BAZAAR, Town & Country, and Esquire. Those skipping the Super Bowl for the dinner included Ken Downing, Nina Garcia, Stellene Volandes, Samira Nasr, Christopher John Rogers, Michael Bastian, Derek Lam, Linda Fargo, Elyse Walker, Bibhu Mohapatra, and Christopher Cote.

