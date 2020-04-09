7 Crystals Accessories to Help Balance Your Chakras

We’re all turning to various remedies during this dire time of quarantine. Whether you’re working out, updating your diet, or have finally started that motivational journal, it’s an era of not only self-isolation but self-discovery. Naturally, the healing effects of crystals are another source of comfort chicsters are using to heal their chakras. Here’s a selection of jewelry from the full color spectrum to don this season if you’re so inclined to believe. You have to find the magic in life, right? #NamastayHome

1. ROOT CHAKRA: ALEX & ANI Red Jasper Pendant Necklace, $55

The first chakra is at the base of your spine and is said to give you a feeling of safety and groundedness. This red jasper necklace promotes empowerment while helping with anxiety and stress.



2. SACRAL CHAKRA: VINTAGE Carnelian Gold Ring, $468

It’s said that orange carnelians will boost courage and self-confidence (especially on a sexual level, just sayin’!) and are associated with the second chakra found at the center of your lower belly. Pleasure is the motivation and we could all use some of that now.



3. SOLAR PLEXUS CHAKRA: LATELITA LONDON Small Dangle Drop Yellow Citrine Earrings, $59

This chakra is all about finding your personal power. Yellow citrine is considered a manifestation crystal giving you motivation to take action and move forward. It also can bring you more optimism and cheerfulness.



4. HEART CHAKRA: FLORIANA Amazonite Cabochon Gemstone Pendant Necklace, $20

Amazonite is supposed to increase self-determination, promote inner harmony, and give you balance. Plus, opening this chakra is said to make you feel deeply connected to all that’s around you making communication easier.



5. THROAT CHAKRA: ASTLEY CLARKE Evil Eye Stack Bracelet, $320

Naturally this chakra centers on expression so you can project your truth and creativity into the world. And this bracelet not only has a talismanic evil eye sapphire charm but nuggets of lapis lazuli to encourage self-awareness.



6. THIRD EYE CHAKRA: LAGOS Gemstone Baguette and Diamond Beaded Band Ring, $600

We’re going to get real existential here with the sixth chakra, found in the center of your forehead. It’s said to open up your intuitive sensibility and inner perception as well as going beyond just our physical senses into archetypal dimensions. This is why amethyst is often used during meditation to cleanse your energy field, calm your nerves, and protect from unhealthy environments.



CROWN CHAKRA: IPPOLITA Clear Quartz & Sterling Silver Bracelet, $488

Wisdom, realization, and an awareness of higher consciousness are just a few of the elements associated with the final chakra. Wearing clear quartz should regulate and even amplify your energy to bring inner peace and clarity. Is that what we’re all looking for?

