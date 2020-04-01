8 Celebrity Chefs Share Their Delicious Quarantine Recipes

Looking to practice your cooking skills and add a fun activity to your quarantine day? These celebrity chefs and their fantastic Instagram pages have got you covered.

1. Eric Ripert

Chef and co-owner of the three-Michelin-starred Le Bernadin, in New York, Ripert dishes out simple but delicious recipes on his Instagram, with widely-available ingredients. He even does dessert!

Chicken With Pea Stew

Banana Flambé



2. Chris Baber

Baber is a model-turned-chef based in London. His Instagram is full of divine, gourmet cuisine for the more ambitious at-home cooks. Just check out this fabulous salad!

Sticky Honey and Mustard Glazed Salmon Salad



3. Daniel Boulud

The French chef and restaurateur, who is widely known as one of America’s leading culinary authorities, recently celebrated his birthday (while in isolation with his family) and treated himself by whipping up a perfect Hollandaise sauce. Check out his adorable post below for his recipe and some suggestions on what to pair it with.

Hollandaise Sauce



4. Kelvin Cheung

A Canadian chef living in Mumbai, India, Cheung is well known for his innovative fusion vegan dishes. We specially liked the Pumpkin Congee recipe he shared on his Instagram which he says takes about 30 minutes.

Pumkin Congee

5. Christina Tosi

This American chef and owner of Milk Bar Bakery has been extremely productive during quarantine, starting a baking club on her Instagram page, where she goes live every day at 2pm EST. Gather all the ingredients pictured below and join her today to find out what delicious treat she’s planned to make and then bake along with her!

Baking Club with Christina

6. Joy Bauer

Health and nutrition expert Bauer curates healthy recipes that are also family-friendly. You can find a range of diet plans on her website, Joybauer.com. We especially liked this four-ingredient cold sesame noodles dish she posted on her Instagram, which looks absolutely scrumptious and very easy to make.

Cold Sesame Noodles

7. Amanda Freitag

This chef & TV personality shares lots of fun and tasty recipes on her Instagram, including this lovely little one for homemade hummus. Happy snacking!

Hummus

8. Chloe Coscarelli

This vegan chef and author, is a pioneer in the plant-based restaurant space and her recipe for vegan matcha banana bread is just beyond!

Vegan Match Banana Bread



