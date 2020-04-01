8 Celebrity Chefs Share Their Delicious Quarantine Recipes

Looking to practice your cooking skills and add a fun activity to your quarantine day? These celebrity chefs and their fantastic Instagram pages have got you covered.
1. Eric Ripert
Chef and co-owner of the three-Michelin-starred Le Bernadin, in New York, Ripert dishes out simple but delicious recipes on his Instagram, with widely-available ingredients. He even does dessert!
Chicken With Pea Stew
CHICKEN W PEA STEW For this recipe I am using ingredients available in the kitchen at this point…lately i im sharing simple and easy recipes to inspire many of you to cook at home etc.If you are a great Chef-Cook, a purist and have access to organic,fresh and abundant diverse ingredients,great equipment etc I am very happy for you and if my cooking methods are not interesting enough for you;therefore don’t bother following and posting negative comments etc …Thank you 1/I sliced 2scallions and about 2onces of smoked bacon 2/cooked until tender on medium eat (about 3 minutes) 3/ then poured a small bag of frozen peas(1/2pound) in the pan and covered with water w 1 table spoon of butter 4/while the peas were cooking I seasoned the chicken breast with salt and pepper 5/sautéed the chicken w a bit of oil under medium heat until nice color(about 5minutes)then flipped the breast to color the other side 6/ when the chicken was cooked most of the water and evaporated and the peas were ready. 7/divided the peas in 3 plates,sliced the chicken and plated… ENJOY 🙏
Banana Flambé
BANANA FLAMBÉ 1/I placed the bananas in a non stick pan with 2 Tbs of butter and 3tbs of maple syrup and let it caramélise(+-2 minutes)… 2/gave a nice blond color and flipped the bananas ; cooked 2 more minutes.Then I poured generously dark rum and… 3/I very carefully lit the boiling mixture of caramel and rum.We all watch amused by the pyrotechnics 4/when the flame stopped I plated the banana,scooped vanilla ice cream and added the sauce on top. (Be extra cautious when playing with fire or do not create flames for obvious safety reasons) ENJOY!!
2. Chris Baber
Baber is a model-turned-chef based in London. His Instagram is full of divine, gourmet cuisine for the more ambitious at-home cooks. Just check out this fabulous salad!
Sticky Honey and Mustard Glazed Salmon Salad
Double tap if my sticky honey & mustard glazed salmon salad is a bit of you 😋 RECIPE BELOW I did this for a dinner last week and it went down a treat!! Unfortunately it will be the last dinner I cook for a while outside the home kitchen. But I’ve listed the recipe for you all to try and home!!! Can’t wait for you to try it, let me know what you think!! 2 salmon fillets For the glaze mix together: 2 tbs honey 1 tsp grain mustard 1 tsp Dijon mustard Squeeze of lemon For the dressing mix together: 3 tbs Crème fraîche 2 tsp hot horseradish Squeeze of lemon Salt and pepper 4 Roast beetroot diced (you could use a 2 packets of pre cooked) 800g Cooked new potatoes cut in half 4 handfuls Watercress Method Boil the potatoes in pan of boiling salted water until tender (you could use leftover cooked potatoes) Make the dressing, set aside Cover the salmon in the glaze in a bowl Heat a non stick frying pan over a high heat with a splash of oil Lay in the salmon saving excess glaze in the bowl Fry for a few minutes on each side until golden and slightly charred then pour over the remaining glaze and let it bubble away for 1 minute until really sticky and thick Remove from the heat When the potatoes are cooked, drain and then return to the pan, toss in extra virgin olive oil and season Divide the potatoes and beetroot between serving plates, drizzle with some of the dressing then add a handful of watercress Gently flake the salmon and divide between the plates pouring over and remaining glaze Drizzle over more dressing and serve #dinner #food #homecook #salmonsalad #honeymustard #mymarksfave #tastemade #instachef #foodporn #onmyplate #dinner #easyrecipes #salmondinner #fishfriday #ilovefood #buzzfeast #foodphotography #foodstylist #dinnerparty #pantrycooking #freshfood
3. Daniel Boulud
The French chef and restaurateur, who is widely known as one of America’s leading culinary authorities, recently celebrated his birthday (while in isolation with his family) and treated himself by whipping up a perfect Hollandaise sauce. Check out his adorable post below for his recipe and some suggestions on what to pair it with.
Hollandaise Sauce
it has been a while since i made #saucehollandaise but its my birthday week and give myself a treat . #saturdaycooking #itsmybirthday #countryliving #quarantinekitchen #kidscooking While i have no restaurants to keep my suppliers of fine food busy and in business . i have #fedex @fedex to bring their amazing wild, organic or special ingredients full of freshness and flavors to my door !! You can keep supporting them and get it overnight in your home too anywhere in the US !! Thank you master of the garden #farmerleejones @farmerleejones for all the braising greens, #salad , #roots #edibleflowers #herbs ………….. #markusdraxler @solexfinefood for the #seafood #smokedfish #whiteasparagus #wildmushrooms and more … ………. #rodmitchell @brownetradingco for the freshest seafood from #maine #seascallops #lobster #articchar Sauce Hollandaise for 4 pers : 3 egg yolk / 1/3 lb butter clarified / i tbsp water / 1/4 lemon juice /pinch salt & pepper / energy in the wrist and keep whipping the yolk and water over gentle heat until its foamy like a sabayon , pour gently the warm butter,add lemon juice ,salt pepper et voila #hollandaisesauce !!! #commealyon #cuisineclassique #mothersauce
4. Kelvin Cheung
A Canadian chef living in Mumbai, India, Cheung is well known for his innovative fusion vegan dishes. We specially liked the Pumpkin Congee recipe he shared on his Instagram which he says takes about 30 minutes.
Pumkin Congee
Pumpkin Congee A perfect comfort food dish, this Chinese equivalent to the Indian khichdi is made of pumpkin purée and rice. during these times let's always keep food wastage in mind so use anything you have in fridge! Preparation time: 30 minutes Cooking time: 1 hour Serves: 2-4 Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, fresh, seeded, peeled, diced into medium-sized pieces or any other leftover vegetables 8 cups / 2 lt water or vegetable stock 1 knob ginger, peeled, sliced 3/4 cup / 185 gm jasmine sweet rice, rinsed well Salt, white pepper and light soy sauce for seasoning 1 cup / 250 gm pumpkin seeds, roasted ½ cup / 125 ml chilli oil (for garnishing only) ½ cup / 125 gm scallions, chopped ¼ cup / 60 gm green coriander, fresh, chopped Method: Bring the water or vegetable stock to the boil in the pot. Add the pumpkin and ginger; simmer until the pumpkin is tender. Remove half the pumpkin and mash or purée and reserve. In the same pot add the rice and simmer until fully cooked (it takes about an hour or so). Now stir in the pumpkin purée. Season with salt, white pepper and light soya sauce; mix well. Serve garnished with roasted pumpkin seeds, chilli oil, scallions and green coriander. #homecookingwithkelvin #zerowaste #vegan
5. Christina Tosi
This American chef and owner of Milk Bar Bakery has been extremely productive during quarantine, starting a baking club on her Instagram page, where she goes live every day at 2pm EST. Gather all the ingredients pictured below and join her today to find out what delicious treat she’s planned to make and then bake along with her!
Baking Club with Christina
6. Joy Bauer
Health and nutrition expert Bauer curates healthy recipes that are also family-friendly. You can find a range of diet plans on her website, Joybauer.com. We especially liked this four-ingredient cold sesame noodles dish she posted on her Instagram, which looks absolutely scrumptious and very easy to make.
Cold Sesame Noodles
Cold Sesame Noodles made with my 4-ingredient peanut sauce😍! Guys, this is so ridiculously easy to make (1 of the 4 ingredients is water🙌); if you have peanut butter and pasta in your pantry, whip it up for dinner tonight. It’s super kid-friendly, too! I’m writing the full recipe below – but you can also watch me make it on my story (for the next 24 hours, after then I'll add to it my "recipes" highlights). Last night, we devoured a big bowl in my house and I’m hoping you love it as much as we did!🤗 * * In a medium bowl, mix together 1/2 cup peanut butter, 1/4 cup water, 1/4 cup broth, 2 tablespoons soy sauce (reduced-sodium or regular, whatever you have on hand) until everything is well combined and smooth. *Add a squirt of Sriracha or hot sauce if you like it fiery. Toss the sauce with cooked pasta (warm or room temp), and garnish with optional sliced scallions for extra flavor and color. P.S. You’ll have leftover sauce, depending on how much pasta you make. So start with less sauce and add more as you need it! #Digin #feelgoodfood
7. Amanda Freitag
This chef & TV personality shares lots of fun and tasty recipes on her Instagram, including this lovely little one for homemade hummus. Happy snacking!
Hummus
I’ve still got one more #EasyAF in the vault from our last shoot, so I’m hoping this one might be useful while you’re at home: homemade hummus! I know you’re not making as many trips to the store right now and when you do get groceries it’s mostly staples / pantry items… so why not stock up on chickpeas? Homemade #hummus is the best and you can make so much of it at once! Stay well. Stay healthy. I hope you enjoy this and I promise there’s more on the way. ❤️ #cheflife #snack #eeeeeats #foodstagram #nyceats #yummy
8. Chloe Coscarelli
This vegan chef and author, is a pioneer in the plant-based restaurant space and her recipe for vegan matcha banana bread is just beyond!
Vegan Match Banana Bread
#VEGAN MATCHA BANANA BREAD 🍵🍌🍵🍌 (made a brand new recipe for you guys💕) Let me know what you guys think, ok?? ✨RECIPE✨ 2 cups all-purpose flour 1 cup sugar 1 tablespoon matcha powder 1 teaspoon baking powder 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger 1 cup mashed bananas (about 2 very ripe bananas, mashed on a plate using the back of a fork) 1 cup canned coconut milk (or other nondairy milk) ½ cup vegetable oil 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract 1 tablespoon pure almond extract (optional) 1 cup vegan chocolate chips 1/2 cup sliced almonds (or other chopped nut) Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a large loaf pan and line with parchment. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, matcha, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. In a separate bowl, whisk together banana, milk, oil, vinegar, vanilla, and almond extract. Pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture and whisk until just combined. Do not overmix. Fold in chocolate chips and nuts, and save some to decorate the top of the batter. Fill the prepared pan evenly with batter. Sprinkle some chocolate chips and nuts on top. Bake for about 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out dry with a few crumbs clinging to it. Rotate the loaf halfway through baking time. Let cool completely before unmolding.
