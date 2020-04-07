6 Fitness Experts Share Easy and Effective At-Home Jump Rope Exercises

Looking for some workout motivation while in quarantine? We did a roun up of jump rope exercises recommended by fitness experts, who share easy to follow at-home workout routines, which can be done with or without a jump rope. A jump rope is an effective and convenient tool to add to your fitness regime. It is a great form of cardio – it makes you sweat and also improves coordination and boosts your metabolism.
1. Janine Delaney
As a fitness expert, Janine focuses on all round development – of mind, body and soul. The Skip yourself Slim curated by her, is a good way to incorporate jump rope exercises into your routine. Here are some quick and easy to follow exercises, posted on her Instagram.
I have a really easy question for you ☝️Netflix or Jump Rope❓ Think before you answer. I know where to find you❗️😈 🤣 Use the @crossropejumpropes app at home or join the 21 DAY JUMP ROPE CHALLENGE by going to 👉 www.crossrope.com/challenge 🔥 @janine_delaney #janine_delaney #jumpropequeen #crossrope #infinityropes #jumprope #jumpropetraining #getlean #getfit #getstrong #wejump #ad
It's really IMPORTANT ☝️ that you keep your fitness routine going right now. JUMPING ROPE is a great option since you can do workouts at home or in your backyard. Crossrope even has a free workout app that will guide you along with fun and effective workouts 👍 @crossropejumpropes Stay safe & healthy my friends 🙏 @janine_delaney #janine_delaney #jumpropequeen #crossrope #infinityropes #jumprope #jumpropetraining #getlean #getfit #getstrong #wejump #ad
2. Karly Kent
Fitness and jump rope coach, Karly Kent, recommends the use of a jumping rope as one of the most fastest and efficient ways to BURN FAT and BUILD MUSCLE. If you are looking to do a full body workout, here’s a 30 minute at-home routine posted on her Instagram @jumprope_mom, focusing on abs, legs, booty, arms and back.
Get LEAN during QUARANTINE with this 30min #Jumpropeworkout with weights 💪🏻 #getit Come sweat 💦 with me in this FUN full body workout using a #Jumprope to 🔥 fat and weights to tone your body! 🏋️♂️ This #homeworkout has 5 circuits that 🎯 and tone a different body part. 👇🏻 Abs 👊🏻 Legs 🦵🏼 Booty 🍑 Arms 💪🏻 Back 🤔 Click the 🔗 in my bio @jumprope_mom and come jump with me! 🙋🏼♀️ #jumpingrope #athomeworkouts
3. Coach Chris
If you have already been using a jump rope and want to challenge yourself further and learn new techniques follow @thejumpropecoachchris , a fitness coach and a jump rope specialist based in U.K. Have a look at this freestyle beginners guide to side swings with a jump rope.
💛🖤 BEGINNER GUIDE FOR SIDE SWINGS 💛🖤 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⬅️ SWIPE LEFT and discover everything you need to learn how to use side swings in jump rope freestyle. SAVE THIS VIDEO and give these a try! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1️⃣ Swing open (southpaw) 2️⃣ Swing cross open 3️⃣ Swing cross swing 4️⃣ Swing toad open (single under TJ) 5️⃣ Swing toad swing 6️⃣ Swing EBSwing Open 7️⃣ Backwards EBSwing Swing Open 8️⃣ EBToad-Swing Swing Open ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 👉🏻 FOLLOW @thejumpropecoachchris for more! 👉🏻 TAG @thejumpropecoachchris if this guide helped! 👉🏻 DM @thejumpropecoachchris for any questions! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ———————————————— www.thejumpropecoachchris.com ———————————————— Growing the sport of jump rope in the UK ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #crossfit #boxing #personaltrainer #workoutmotivation #crossfitlife #boxingtraining #coreworkout #fullboydworkout #moveyourbody #jumprope #cardioday #skipping #justjump #dothething #ropeskipping #skippingrope #jumpingrope #jumpnation #jumpropeworkout #speedrope #jumpropeswag #jumpropes #jumpropechallenge #jumpropeisasport #theyrunwefly #jumpropedudes #daretojumprope #homeworkout
4. Danielle Gray
Model and Gymnast Danielle Gray, shares on her Instagram page @daniellegrayfit – 5 alternate ways to use the jump rope for a full body work out.
🖐🏼 Ways You Can Use Your @trainlikeagymnast Jump Rope ⠀⠀ 👉 If you don’t have space 👉 If cardio’s not your thing 👉 If you live above someone ⠀⠀ Here are 5 other ways you can use it instead! ⠀⠀ 1️⃣ V Up & Overs ➖ Pull the rope taut and perform a V up with straight legs and pointed toes. Compress enough to get the rope over your toes without bending your legs and bring it all the way around as you lower. Snap back up and compress to lift it up and over your toes to the starting position. ⠀⠀ 2️⃣ Diagonal/Hi-to-Low Chops ➖ Start in split stance and lower to a lunge and hover. Opposite arm high than the leg that’s in front. Create tension on the rope and pull apart with straight arms to engage your deltoids, lats, and triceps. As you diagonally chop down, breathe out and contract your bottom two ribs as close together as possible. Inhale on the way back up. ⠀⠀ 3️⃣ SL Lateral Jumps ➖ Place rope on floor and stand to one side. Lift one leg and jump sideways back and forth. Use your arms or keep hands on hips for more of a challenge. (You may also modify to two feet) ⠀⠀ 4️⃣ Use As A Stretch Strap ➖ Use it for your stretches if you need a little extra assistance or you want more leverage to increase your range. If stretching hamstrings like above, keep your lower back off of the floor, shoulders down, and both legs straight with pointed toes. ⠀⠀ 5️⃣ Overhead Squats ➖ Start with feet at shoulder width or slightly wider. Push jump rope overhead with straight arms reaching behind your ears to create an open shoulder angle. Keep your chest up as you lower down. Your goal is to have your spine and shins parallel as you hit horizontal with your wrists stacked over your ankles. ⠀⠀ Any other clever ideas!? Be sure to grab your FREE kit and show me while our limited time offer is still running (and while supplies last! I’m shipping out a lot!) We cover the kit, you cover shipping! Link in bio! 😍🎁 ⠀⠀ ➖➖➖ 🎥: @courttttbernard
5. Jen Selter
Jen Selter shares ways to incorporate a jump rope workout into your exercise routine.
“While indoors, sometimes I switch out my warm up for a basic 10-15 minute jump rope session to get my heart rate up if I feel like I’m not getting much cardio in. I stick to a pretty simple but effective routine and then go into my regular workout. If you are feeling unmotivated to be active some days, I suggest doing a quick jump rope routine like this since it’s quick and targets calorie burning as well as strength building.”
Jen’s Tip: If you don’t have a jump rope, no worries! You can pretend you’re holding one and skip the invisible rope. Jump around on the spot doing the arm motions and I promise you will get tired!
At-home jump rope exercise:
Standard jumps – 30 seconds
Right foot hops – 30 seconds
Left foot hops – 30 seconds
1 minute rest
High knee jumps – 30 seconds
Standard jumps – 30 seconds
1 minute rest
Repeat 2 more times
6. Nick Topel
Nick Topel suggests a great way for beginners to start jump rope exercises with “ghost roping.”
“Ghost roping is a great developmental exercise for absolute beginners or warm up to an actual jump-rope workout. It’s as easy as it sounds – jump rope, but there’s no rope… it’s imaginary! Just picture you’re spinning a rope in your hands and bouncing over that imaginary cord with your feet as it comes around each time. This is not simply hopping up and down.”
Here is how to do the exercise…
Nick’s Tip: Approach the exercise exactly as if you were jumping a physical rope. Keep your eyes open and stare at a point on the ground several feet in front of you. The steady focus facilitates total body coordination to help the hands and feet move in sync with each other. Elbows tucked to the sides, rotate the wrists in rhythm, jump light and press hard through the toes to engage the calves. Jump rope is all about rhythm. Without a rope and without a tempo to focus your movement, the mind will slow you down and you’ll lose intensity. I recommend blasting some of your favorite fast-paced EDM or techno beats.
Here’s your workout:
3x Rounds
60s Basic Jump (jump with both feet)
30s rest
60s Alternating Jump (alternate feet, as if running in place)
30s rest
60s Twist Hops (jump both feet, twist torso, land with feet at angle, repeat other side)
30s rest
60s Doubles (Jump HIGH, spin the rope twice per jump)
30s rest
