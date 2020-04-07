6 Fitness Experts Share Easy and Effective At-Home Jump Rope Exercises

Looking for some workout motivation while in quarantine? We did a roun up of jump rope exercises recommended by fitness experts, who share easy to follow at-home workout routines, which can be done with or without a jump rope. A jump rope is an effective and convenient tool to add to your fitness regime. It is a great form of cardio – it makes you sweat and also improves coordination and boosts your metabolism.

1. Janine Delaney

As a fitness expert, Janine focuses on all round development – of mind, body and soul. The Skip yourself Slim curated by her, is a good way to incorporate jump rope exercises into your routine. Here are some quick and easy to follow exercises, posted on her Instagram.

2. Karly Kent

Fitness and jump rope coach, Karly Kent, recommends the use of a jumping rope as one of the most fastest and efficient ways to BURN FAT and BUILD MUSCLE. If you are looking to do a full body workout, here’s a 30 minute at-home routine posted on her Instagram @jumprope_mom, focusing on abs, legs, booty, arms and back.

3. Coach Chris

If you have already been using a jump rope and want to challenge yourself further and learn new techniques follow @thejumpropecoachchris , a fitness coach and a jump rope specialist based in U.K. Have a look at this freestyle beginners guide to side swings with a jump rope.

4. Danielle Gray

Model and Gymnast Danielle Gray, shares on her Instagram page @daniellegrayfit – 5 alternate ways to use the jump rope for a full body work out.

5. Jen Selter

Jen Selter shares ways to incorporate a jump rope workout into your exercise routine.

“While indoors, sometimes I switch out my warm up for a basic 10-15 minute jump rope session to get my heart rate up if I feel like I’m not getting much cardio in. I stick to a pretty simple but effective routine and then go into my regular workout. If you are feeling unmotivated to be active some days, I suggest doing a quick jump rope routine like this since it’s quick and targets calorie burning as well as strength building.”

Jen’s Tip: If you don’t have a jump rope, no worries! You can pretend you’re holding one and skip the invisible rope. Jump around on the spot doing the arm motions and I promise you will get tired!



At-home jump rope exercise:

Standard jumps – 30 seconds

Right foot hops – 30 seconds

Left foot hops – 30 seconds

1 minute rest

High knee jumps – 30 seconds

Standard jumps – 30 seconds

1 minute rest

Repeat 2 more times

6. Nick Topel

Nick Topel suggests a great way for beginners to start jump rope exercises with “ghost roping.”

“Ghost roping is a great developmental exercise for absolute beginners or warm up to an actual jump-rope workout. It’s as easy as it sounds – jump rope, but there’s no rope… it’s imaginary! Just picture you’re spinning a rope in your hands and bouncing over that imaginary cord with your feet as it comes around each time. This is not simply hopping up and down.”

Here is how to do the exercise…

Nick’s Tip: Approach the exercise exactly as if you were jumping a physical rope. Keep your eyes open and stare at a point on the ground several feet in front of you. The steady focus facilitates total body coordination to help the hands and feet move in sync with each other. Elbows tucked to the sides, rotate the wrists in rhythm, jump light and press hard through the toes to engage the calves. Jump rope is all about rhythm. Without a rope and without a tempo to focus your movement, the mind will slow you down and you’ll lose intensity. I recommend blasting some of your favorite fast-paced EDM or techno beats.

Here’s your workout:

3x Rounds

60s Basic Jump (jump with both feet)

30s rest

60s Alternating Jump (alternate feet, as if running in place)

30s rest

60s Twist Hops (jump both feet, twist torso, land with feet at angle, repeat other side)

30s rest

60s Doubles (Jump HIGH, spin the rope twice per jump)

30s rest

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.