CR Fashion Book’s Mother Nature-themed issue has landed

Karlie! Lisa Rinna! Sza! Emma Chamberlain! Always on-the-money CR Fashion Book has released its 22nd issue, Spring ’23, and between the casting, styling, and photography, you can be sure all the fashion students will be hotfooting it to Casa Magazines as soon as it hits newsstands on April 13 to rip it apart for moodboaring purposes. All together, editor in chief Carine Roitfeld tapped eight of-the-moment cover stars, also tapping the likes of Peter Pan & Wendy star Ever Anderson and runway regular Abby Champion. And as for the latest CR Men, British actor Harris Dickinson was given cover star honor. The issue itself delves into environmentally-conscious themes and nature, like Karlie Kloss’ homage to passionate activist and fashion designer, Dame Vivienne Westwood, styled by Roitfeld herself and photographed by Emma Summerton. “It’s time to think about our legacy, not only as what we will be remembered for, but how future generations can benefit from it,” Roitfeld said in a release. “I hope this issue serves as a reminder that nature is not forever if we don’t all take action now.” See the covers above and below:

ELLE’s first-ever Impact Issue is here

For its next edition, the inaugural Impact Issue, ELLE gathered its class of 2023 changemakers. The lineup includes Keke Palmer, Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, climate activist Xiye Bastida, designer Elena Velez, athlete Allyson Felix, Emily Ratajkowski, and more. The diverse, inspiring group also features First Daughter Ashley Biden, who was photographed for the magazine by Celeste Sloman. The social worker, activist, and philanthropist speaks candidly to Kayla Webley Adler about a range of topics, from dealing with criticism of her family and navigating being in the public eye. Biden also told the mag about how EMDR therapy helped her following her late brother Beau’s battle with brain cancer, and why it’s ignited a desire in her to open a wellness space for women impacted by trauma in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia. “EMDR did wonders for me when it came to my brother’s death,” she said. “I was able to get great treatment, and so I’ve been able to take some of those things that I’ve learned in therapy and use them as well…If you have money and something happens, you can go to the best therapist you can find. That doesn’t happen for people who are living in poverty.”

Read the landing page for the issue, featuring all the women featured, right here.

Jung Kook joins Calvin Klein as an ambassador

To the delight of K-pop fans everywhere, Calvin Klein has announced that BTS member Jung Kook is their newest global brand ambassador. The singer/songwriter makes his debut for the brand in imagery shot by Park Jong Ha, showcasing enduring classics like ’90s Straight denim and Body Jeans, as well as an oversized denim jacket and a box-fresh logo white t-shirt. Jung Kook called the moment “very special” as a lifelong fan of the brand. “My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand,” he added.

The Museum of Arts and Design announces 2023 MAD About Jewelry show

The Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) has shared the details of its upcoming annual benefit show and sale of contemporary jewelry. This year, the 23rd installment of the popular event, will see 50 artists from 20 countries showcase their work at the museum located at 2 Columbus Circle in what has become the ultimate pop-up shop experience for design and accessory savants. As well as the show and sale, MAD is gearing up to honor its MAD About Jewelry 2023 Award recipients: Alexis Bittar, CFDA-winning founder of the eponymous luxury jewelry and accessories brand; Linda Fargo, senior vice president of fashion and store presentation at Bergdorf Goodman; and Sam Broekema, editor in chief of Only Natural Diamonds. The trio will be fêted, as well as the aforementioned global designers, at an opening benefit on Tuesday, April 25. The sale and show will run until April 29—for more info, see madmuseum.org.

The Cinema Society hosted the New York screening of Spinning Gold

Guests gathered at the Roxy Cinema last night to escape the rainy Monday evening weather and to transport themselves back to the gritty but glittering 1970s, courtesy of new movie Spinning Gold. Based on a true story, the film follows Casablanca Records founder and game-changing producer Neil Bogart, who catapulted the likes of Donna Summer, Kiss, Bill Withers, Village People, and Gladys Knight to worldwide fame despite his fair share of trials and tribulations. For the screening last night, Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan who plays Bogart was in attendance, as well as stars Jay Pharoah, Matt Greiner, and Michael Rubin. Spinning Gold’s director Tim Bogart, Neil’s son, and producers Jessica Martins and Chris Torto were also joined by a crowd that included icons of past, present, and future such as Ray Simpson (lead of The Village People), Valerie Simpson, Mark Goodman, Shoshana Bean, Lena Hall, Michael Mayer, Diane Paulus, Bryan Batt, Krysta Rodriguez, Orfeh & Andy Karl, Danny Strong, Jonah Feingold, Elsie Hewitt, Simon Kirke, Corey Mach, Emma O’Connor, Jo Ellen Pellman, Erica Reid, Loree Rodkin, Mariah Strongin, Joy Suprano, Maureen Van Zandt, Sam Vartholomeos, Alina Baikova, Daniel Benedict, Ashley Haas, Fern Mallis, Timo Weiland, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

Images: BFA

