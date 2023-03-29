Hamptons

Editor’s Pick: Joey Wölffer x Leallo ‘Meadow Club’ Sweatshirt

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
(Courtesy)

What: Joey Wölfer has partnered with Leallo to create the perfect elevated and versatile sweatshirt. The crewneck sweatshirt is made from 100% Peruvian cotton, giving it a comfortable fit, but the addition of vintage lace collars ensure it’s a standout staple in your closet. The sweatshirt is available in lilac, cream, and navy—should you feel like buying all three.

Who: Joey Wölffer is the multi-hyphenate force between Hamptons mainstays Wölffer Wine and Shop Joey Wölffer. Megan Chiarello’s Leallo is an eco-conscious clothing brand, also based in Sag Harbor, making this the first female-founded partnership born from two local female-founded businesses.

Why: The name of the partnership takes its inspiration from the iconic Meadow Club in Southampton, seeing as the sweater captures the timeless essence of the Hamptons perfectly. In other words, it’s the combination of the area’s innate classic style, Wölffer’s bohemian aesthetic, and Leallo’s elegant pieces.

 

Where: store.joeywolffer.com

How much: $165

