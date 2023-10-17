Courteney Cox Covers Marie Claire, Oprah For Essence, Victoria’s Secret Launches First Collection Tailored For Disabilities, Shop Celebs’ Closets, And More!

Courteney Cox covers Marie Claire’s Redefining Wellness issue

The new digital issue of Marie Claire is here, with a butter yellow Givenchy-clad Courteney Cox on the cover. The Friends actress, who’s been in the spotlight for three decades, reflects on many things that age has taught her, from taking a chance to leaning into fear. The founder of delightfully-scented sleek luxury household product brand Homecourt also made a surprising revelation, sharing that she got her first tattoo with her daughter Coco, actress Laura Dern, and Dern’s children Ellery and Jaya. They opted for a matching design incorporating the phrase “go long”—an important mantra for Cox—and also a fitting memory given that Coco is now off to college. Of the meaning behind the words, Cox told writer Chantal Fernandez, “My mother was a beautiful woman who did not have a lot of drive. I always wanted her to go long. Take a chance, take a risk, be bold.” See the feature, with imagery by Ramona Rosales and styling by Maryam Malakpour, here.

Introducing the VS & PINK Adaptive collections

Victoria’s Secret and PINK have announced the launch of VS & PINK Adaptive; their first-ever collection of intimates specifically designed for women with disabilities. The new category was created with the support of GAMUT Management, a consulting company working with and for those with disabilities, taking into account feedback and requests from focus groups and test wearers. The launch makes the lingerie and lifestyle giant the first major fashion company to offer adaptive intimate products, with the range rolling out online and in stores from today. VS & PINK Adaptive will be available in Victoria’s Secret and PINK’s most popular intimate lines, including Victoria’s Secret’s Body by Victoria and PINK’s Wear Everywhere, in a variety of colors and prints. The first intimates brand to earn the GAMUT Seal of Approval, the pieces in the collections will include details like magnetic closures for ease, sensory-friendly fabric, fully adjustable and convertible front straps, period panties, and more. “We are honored to have partnered with Victoria’s Secret and PINK throughout the creation of VS and PINK Adaptive to ensure an authentic approach of integrating women with disabilities throughout the go-to-market journey,” Mindy Scheier, founder and CEO of GAMUT Management, said in a release.

Essence’s Holiday issue drops

Oprah Winfrey is gracing the new cover of Essence, unveiling the cast of The Color Purple—and celebrating the nearly 40-year legacy of the production and highlighting the power of Black Hollywood—in the process. The executive producer is joined by Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson, Grammy Award winners Fantasia Barrino and H.E.R., and Tony nominee Danielle Brooks for the cover of the Holiday issue. The Essence cover, which will appear on newsstands on October 31, marks the ensemble’s only cover of the season. Read a tête-a-tête with the cover stars, with photography by Mickalene Thomas, here.

The RealReal is hosting a star-studded celebrity closet sale

Happy National Consignment Month! The RealReal has revealed a chock-a-block A list closet sale, with preloved items from the likes of Kate Moss, Julianne Moore, Tessa Thompson, Sophia Bush, Laura Harrier, Ivy Getty, Mia Moretti, Lake Bell, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Meena Harris, and many more up for grabs. TheRealReal will also make a $25,000 donation to environmental charity Conservation International, which protects oceans and forests, to mark the month, and is encouraging consumers to consign one out every five items in their closets as part of The Consign Commitment. Catch a sneak peek below and get into it here.

