The Met Gala Is Postponed

Not exactly shocking news, but now it’s official- The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced today that the annual Met Gala, scheduled to take place on May 4th in New York, has been postponed indefinitely. This comes in the wake of the MET closing last week until Saturday, April 4th. The CDC advised over the weekend that there should not be any gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.

This year’s gala was to be chaired by Nicolas Ghesquière, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anna Wintour. The theme was About Time: Fashion and Duration. A replacement date was not announced.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.