Donatella Versace Goes In A New Direction For Pre-Fall ’21

After her high octane under the sea-themed outing for Spring Summer ’21, Donatella Versace is reining things back in for Pre-Fall. The designer reportedly told her team that “gloss often looks untouchable” and so she set about presenting a collection that was more grounded and approachable, albeit without compromising the glamorous finish the label is known for.

Rather than opt for a cast of high profile faces, the co-ed offering was shown on lesser-known models. This idea of using somewhat of a blank canvas is mainly because Donatella was inspired by ‘modern muses’ and wanted to celebrate individual identity. This allowed the newness to come to the fore: new cuts, new silhouettes, new fabrics and colors, and a heightened emphasis on sustainability.

While black leather has always been synonymous with the brand, this time around it was more sleek than outrageously sexy. Think: tailored blazers, A-line skirts, and dresses. The color palette was also going in a different direction, with caramels and oranges mixed in nicely with black, navy, red, and camouflage. In terms of texture, ecological faux fur and eco-sustainable fabrics like leather and jersey featured heavily throughout (as part of the brand’s ongoing commitment towards sustainability.) The effect was a sporty and tactile collection of outerwear, suiting, souped-up athleisure, and slinky body-con: ultra-wearable, comfortable, and conscious pieces that will see you through.

But alas, this wouldn’t be Versace without something tantalizing…and that was ensured in a fitted jersey dress here or a spin on the perennial LBD there—the latter coming with the addition of embellishments and trinkets. You know, a fresh take on that endearing Elizabeth Hurley moment. Sign us up!

See the full collection below:

