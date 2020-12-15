LoveShackFancy And Morgan Lane Teamed Up For The Sleepwear Collab Of Dreams

Just in time for all your holiday lounging, two brands who are well versed in doing things in style have joined forces. Indeed, we’re surprised it took this long for LoveShackFancy and sleepwear label Morgan Lane to collaborate, considering they both specialize in making everything into the prettiest version of itself.

The two New York-based brands (designers Rebecca Hessel Cohen and Morgan Curtis are also longtime friends and neighbors) teamed up to create a line of robes, pajamas, slip dresses, night shirts, and eye masks with the type of feminine and romantic prints and details (lace! bows! florals!) that LoveShackFancy has become known for.

Ensuring some very Instagrammable content, the brands enlisted Ethiopian/Danish musician and model Isabella Peschardt to feature in a retro-inspired, pink-hued campaign. And unsurprisingly, the resulting images are making us want to stock up on the matching pieces so we can channel our inner vintage screen star during the holiday break.

The collection, which starts at $98, consists of Morgan Lane’s signature silky styles, and is available in sizes P, S, M, L, XL, and XXL. There’s also the option to dress your mini-me in matching jammies too, with three pajama styles available in sizes from 0-3 months to 10-years.

The collection drops today online—and considering how quick both brands’ collaborations usually sell out, it’s best not to sleep (!) on this one.

See the full range below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.