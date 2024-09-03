Meet The 70 Made In Italy Brands Showing At Coterie This September!

Made in Italy fashion is synonymous with unparalleled craftsmanship, design, and tradition, and deservedly so! Ahead, let’s get acquainted with the 70 stylish Italian brands that will be showing at COTERIE from September 22–24 at the Javits Center. Andiamo!

Ready To Wear

Andrè Maurice

The chic separates at Andrè Maurice are core to the brand’s relaxed feel. Keep an eye out for mix-and-match tops, trousers, and sumptuous knitwear. (info@andremaurice.it)

Bessi

Bessi’s bright prints bring any wardrobe a burst of optimism. The brand’s lightweight dresses, scarves, and more serve a lesson in vibrant Italian colors. (fashion@averardobessi.it)

B-Yu

B-Yu’s collections bring ease to everyday wardrobe staples. Expect denim, suiting, and breezy dresses with smooth materials, relaxed fits, and comfortable silhouettes. (patric@consortium27.com)

Cristina Durio

Fashion is a family affair for Cristina Durio, whose late father was a talented tailor circa the 1960s. His influence can be particularly evident in Durio’s sharply cut trousers for women, as well as her fine fabrics and detail-oriented approach to design. (christine@euretailpartners.com)

Don’t @ Me

Launched in 2020 by twins Victoria and Virginia Perlini, Don’t @ Me’s collections are rooted in individuality. The fashion brand’s separates and dresses are bursting with color, boosted by details from tie-dye patterns to pleats. (info@dontatmelabel.com)

Gaiofatto

Sustainable fashion brand Gaiofatto is based on the virtue of living a fulfilled life. The label’s versatile tops, bottoms, outerwear, and dresses emphasize this with its tonal colors and subtle details, ideal for mixing and matching year-round. (michela@gaiofatto.com)

Giovanna Nicolai

Timeless designs that are bold and unabashed is the approach when it comes to Giovanna Nicolai’s sophisticated pieces. Directional and edgy silhouettes are replete with unique patterns and loads of personality. (info@fashionlabagency.com)

Goodmatch

Hailing from Parma, the second-largest city in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region, Goodmatch has whipped up cool work-worthy threads for more than 50 years. The brand uses eco-conscious, performance-minded materials in versatile cuts that epitomize day-to-night dressing done right. (olgafd@o-dvision.com)

Irreplaceable by Elisa Giordano

While its roots lie in cute kids clothing, this sweet brand excels at stylish mommy-and-me ensembles with its sustainable and stylish pieces, now offered in both adult and bambino sizing. (info@irreplaceable.it)

Isa Belle

This Florentine label with global appeal has been designing its pretty pieces—spanning formalwear to more everyday casual styles—since its 1989 inception. (info@isabelle.it)

Iu Rita Mennoia

Soft colors, botanical prints, and more soothing details bring a calmness to Iu Rita Mennoia’s collections. The brand emphasizes ease and relaxation across its swimwear range, as well as lightweight separates and dresses. (info@iuritamennoia.com)

Justmine

Looking for statement-making swimwear perfect for a dip in the pool or luxuriating beachside on, say, the Amalfi Coast? Look no further than Justmine’s gorgeous suits. (commerciale@justmine.it)

La Couverture

Fans of structured tailoring, as well as bold shapes that playfully pump up the volume, will adore this Tuscan brand’s unisex conceptual designs. (marcela@houseofmavven.com)

Lavi Couture

Lavi Couture’s pieces are defined by their details. Cutouts, draping, and flouncing can be seen across the brand’s designs, further elevated by all-over patterns and jewel-toned colors. (jacopo@forishowroom.com)

Le Sarte Pettegole

The brand’s joy-filled ready-to-wear elevates simple pieces with bursts of vibrant color. Its selection of shirts, separates, and dresses are all relaxed and elegant in their silhouettes, with added punch from geometric prints, tailoring, and a variety of saturated hues (m.petrali@giemmebrandscorporate.it)

Meimeij

Whimsical updates to closet staples can be seen throughout Meimeij’s offering, from its rounded trousers and sleeves to monochrome ruffles and floral appliqués. (jacopo@jacopofoti.com)

Miriam Stella

This unique brand treats fashion like the art form it is, specializing in flowing dresses and loungewear, each accented with details from colorful floral patterns to ornate beadwork. (giuseppe.moscianese@miriamstella.it)

Odi Et Amo

Bold, feminine style is the name of the game for Odi Et Amo. Since its 2010 launch, the brand has played with glamorous touches like sequins, florals galore, and saturated color palettes. (info@odietamoshop.com)

Ploumanac’h

Based in Arenzano, Ploumanac’h specializes in the dreamy wares for all your out-of-office adventures with its sublime resortwear that’s perfect for vacations. Expect breezy linen pieces and hand-painted cashmere knits. (olgafd@o-dvision.com)

Queen Moda Positano

An Amalfi Coast state of mind is always a good place to be, whether or not you’re exploring the region’s splendid cliffside towns. Per its name, Queen Moda Positano hails from the area, as the brand’s luxe resortwear and sophisticated beach-ready pieces prove. (info@queenmodapositano.com)

Sfizio Studio

Free-spirited dressing is the ethos of chic fashion label Sfizio Studio. Tops, skirts, and suiting are all boosted with an Italian flair from details including jacquard patterns, all-over prints, and crystal embroidery. (julia.simon@edite.us)

Shaft

Denim diehards, take note! Florentine label Shaft is beloved for its perfect pairs of blues, so you’ll definitely want to add a pair (or a few!) of its jeans to your collection, stat. (olgafd@o-dvision.com)

Simona Bonacci

Legions of stylish women are loyal fans of Simona Bonacci’s elegant creations, in the brand’s home turf of Italy as well as globally. The label is a Made in Italy fashion industry powerhouse, after all, and we can certainly see why! (info@simonabonacci.com)

Tasch Milano

This brand proves why Milan is such a fashion epicenter in a holistically ultra-stylish country such as Italy. Case in point: its consistently unique directional designs that evolve seasonally to keep things fresh. (info@taschmilano.com)

VLT’S by Valentina

Timeless yet on-trend blouses are an absolute wardrobe staple, and exactly what VLT’s by Valentina’s specializes in—well-tailored shirting. (pucciofashion@aol.com)

Accessories

Alienina

Sustainable accessories are the standard at Alienina. The brand’s handbag range is crafted from a variety of eco-friendly materials, including biodegradable leather and organic rope. (eliana@alienina.com)

Altamoda Belt

Altamoda has been producing fine leather belts since 1969, making the brand exemplary of Italian craftsmanship. The label’s pieces instantly elevate the classic wardrobe staple with a variety of buckle sizes, studs, and more. (commerciale@altamodabelt.it)

Angela Caputi Giuggiù

Hollywood glam is in full force throughout Florence-based jeweler Angela Caputi Giuggiù’s designs. Featuring striking hues and clean lines, these baubles are inspired by silver screen aesthetics of American cinema circa the 1940s. (angelacaputi@hotmail.com)

Athison

This sleek brand deftly connects fashion and interiors with a contemporary style. The brand’s woven bags, bracelets, and belts emphasize a smooth symmetry, similarly seen in its selection of cushions and dog accessories. (athison@manifatturadomodossola.it)

Bimor Italy

For carryalls with quirky vibes and versatile design detailing, definitely check out Bimor. Expect punchy and tonal seasonal colors across camera bags, totes, shoulder bags, and its signature woven pieces. (bianca@bimoritaly.com)

Braccialini

Colorful handbags that undoubtedly make a splash are Braccialini’s signature. The brand, celebrating its 70th birthday this year, offers top-handle bags and clutches feature colorful patterns, embellishments, and quirky shapes for whimsical style statements. (dario@ifeluxgroup.com)

Centopercentocachemire

Free-spirited adornments are what Centopercentocachemire is all about, via jewelry that’s rooted in a bohemian lifestyle. The brand’s necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets are all elevated with details from woven bronze to tonal crystals, making them ideal for a free-spirited lifestyle. (info@centopercentocachemire.com)

Cuoieria Fiorentina

Fly in style, thanks to this Florence-based luggage brand’s durable and gorgeous designs. They’re made for intrepid adventures and infused with that inimitable Italian recipe of style, quality, and tradition. All aboard! (irene@cuoieriafiorentina.it)

L’aura

To designer Laura Angelilli, ethically, responsibly produced wares are a nonnegotiable, and so is serving major style impact, as her unique and on-trend totes and clutches prove. (laura@l-aura.it)

Le Daf

Since 1999, Le Daf has been producing handbags with flair. The Lecce-based label’s selection includes a variety of shopper totes, clutches, and more, featuring whimsical detailing from colorful braiding to vintage-inspired clasps. (info@dafdesign.it)

Mela

This bauble brand hones in on craftsmanship, a shared value of co-founders (and married couple) Manuela Girone and Francesco Di Tommaso. The pair’s jewelry is made with organic stones, pearls, and more, ensuring each piece is oh so unique. (vicmelafra@gmail.com)

Pasotti

Since 1956, Pasotti has been crafting elegant accessories for both men and women. The brand’s parasols and umbrellas feature tonal colors, sculptural handles, and intricate patterns, making each a work of art. (info@pasottiombrelli.com)

Roberta Pieri

Versatility is key for Roberta Pieri’s bags, which often feature neutral and tonally colored top-handle silhouettes, as well as separate adjustable straps to wear them from day to night. Adorable alert: the brand’s co-founders and brothers Maurizio and Claudio Nottoli sweetly named the company after their mother. (segreteria@instile.eu)

Roberto Pancani

Craftsmanship is essential for this Firenze-based handbag label; its contemporary styles are all made by hand, featuring intricate woven patterns that are the brand’s signature. (info@robertopancani.it)

Save My Bag

Created by a duo of young entrepreneurs intent on producing fashionable and ethically made, cruelty-free carryalls, it’s no wonder Save My Bag’s vibrant, playful totes in its proprietary material, which is washable and durable, have scads of celebrity fans. (amministrazione@savemybag.it)

Visiona Italia 1959

Saddle up! This brand’s trend-proof, well-made, and well-priced pieces reliably sport its recognizable (and patented) saddle stitching. (roykean@aol.com)

0770

Leatherwork with an edge is what Naples-based accessories label 0770 is known and loved for, especially its sculptural chokers, neckpieces, and bracelets, as well as corsets and handbags. (salesoffice@0770.it)

Shoes

A’Ffil

A’Ffil’s footwear range emphasizes refinement with a twist. The brand’s selection of men’s and women’s boots, loafers, and brogues feature classic styles with contemporary colors and silhouettes. (info@latrento.it)

Calò

Handmade kicks in a plethora of casual styles is what Calò is all about, with its easy-to-wear, easy-to-style footwear galore. (antonio@tuscanyandcompanynyc.com)

Carmens

More than half a century of love and expertise goes into each and every pair of Milan-based brand Carmens has more than five decades of experience in the art of shoemaking, as its gorg sandals, sturdy yet sleek boots, and versatile pumps prove. (roberto@theprivatedesign.com)

Cristina Millotti

Artisanal footwear in sophisticated silhouettes is the Cristina Millotti M.O. A focus on craft has been core to the brand since 1967, when Cristina’s father, Millotti Natalfranco, founded the Giselle shoe factory. He passed down a love for shoes that remains in the family today. (roberto@theprivatedesign.com)

Donna Carolina

This brand makes stylish footwear spanning all kinds of silhouettes and occasions, from sleek work-apropos flats to versatile boots to everyday sneakers. Oh, and did we mention they’re affordably priced, too? (emiliano.baccarini@ultramoda.com)

4line

Specializing in sharp casual footwear, 4line’s bread and butter is its crisp range of sneakers, which are accented with its signature “4” logo in various colors. (info@l4k3.it)

Michele Lopriore Milano

A family affair! This high-end shoe label that’s been making sophisticated kicks for nearly four decades is helmed by Michele Lopriore along with his son Mike and daughter Giada. (jacopo@forishowroom.com)

Patricia Bonfanti

Founded in 2015, Patricia Bonfanti’s footwear is known for its minimalist silhouettes. Look out for knotted and woven sandals, zipped booties, and more. (valentina@dover.it)

Roberto Festa

Festa’s festive footwear emphasizes traditional silhouettes with a touch of glamour. The brand’s pumps, slingbacks, and flats are filled with vibrant and tonal colors, as well as embellished buckles and two-toned metallics and tweeds. (roberto@festamilano.it)

Stringart

This shoe brand brings a whimsical flair to minimalist silhouettes, via sandals, clogs, and slides that are all subtly boosted with details from jewel-toned velvets to printed silk straps. (info@stringart.org)

Outerwear

Artico

Softness can be found in every facet of Artico. The label’s signatures include supple suedes and smooth shearling, emphasizing texture through chic jackets and coats. (antonio@tuscanyandcompanynyc.com)

Di Bello by Fontani

Hailing from Florence, Di Bello by Fontani has been a go-to for flawless, tailored outerwear since its 1990s inception. You’ll love the supple sheepskin and luxe leather toppers. (dibello@dibello.com)

Landi Fancy

Forecasts of flurries and blustery winter weather are no match for Landi Fancy’s outerwear, from its waterproof down jackets and peacoats to its lush fur overcoats. Eco-sustainability is a big priority for the brand, which prides itself on Tuscan textile practices and regenerated fabric fibers. (pucciofashion@aol.com)

Montereggi Point

Whether it’s parkas or puffers you prefer to swath yourself in when temps drop, Montereggi Point has you covered. From shopping excursions to the ski slopes, the brand’s jackets are functional, fashionable, forever staples. (orfatti@orfatti.it)

Suprema

This Venice-based brand is synonymous with supremely crafted shearling and leather outerwear with luxurious trimming. Think: plush mink, sable, and chinchilla detailing, double-faced cashmere linings, and more. (olgafd@o-dvision.com)

Knitwear

Lorena Benatti

Beautiful knits are what Lorena Benatti has been known for since its start in 1956, offering silhouettes to suit every occasion. From top-notch tailoring to asymmetrical styles to matching sets, there’s a perfect knit piece for even the pickiest of shoppers. (info@lorenabenatti.it)

Melarosa

Sustainable and luxurious knits constructed from cotton, cashmere, and silk are the speciality at Melarosa, a brand based in Tuscany’s picturesque countryside. (eleonorapavoni@me.com)

Of Handmade

Hewing to tradition and celebrating hand-wrought craftsmanship while exploring modern design ideas, Of Handmade’s knits are also made sustainably, so they’re protecting our planet, too. (antigon@t3apparel.net)

Pho Firenze

A Florentine brand dating back to the 1980s, Pho Firenze has been a fashion-set favorite for its gowns and much more, due to its first-rate choice of materials and production values, plus its trend-setting designs. (susan@susanbonomo.com)

Pour Moi

This is high-quality knitwear that reflects the ever-evolving nature of fashion and femininity. Pour Moi guarantees the best of Made in Italy from start to finish, producing flawlessly designed, feminine, timeless knits to wear and love for years to come. (pourmoisrls@gmail.com)

Purotatto

Texture is key to Purotatto, whose collections for men and women are crafted from soft cotton and cashmere. The brand’s relaxed pieces span tops, bottoms, and outerwear, all made with ease in mind. (jacopo@jacopofoti.com)

Richard Grand

The brand’s cashmere pieces have been on the Italian fashion scene for decades. Since 1976, the brand has produced high-quality knitwear and accessories that emphasize refined style with a soft touch. (mariarita@richardgrand.com)

Rocco Ragni Bottega Perugina

Adore artisanal knitwear and the coziest of cashmere? Look no further than Perugia-based brand Rocco Ragni, which celebrates its Umbrian roots and channels its namesake founder’s passion for traditional spinning techniques into knit must-haves. (olgafd@o-dvision.com)

Tricot Chic

For more than five decades, the innovative team at Tricot Chic has been turning out excellent knits that explore unique manufacturing and design concepts since launching in 1972. (bruno@omarche.com)

YC Whyci Milano

You’ll find scores of seasonal prints, plus high-quality embroidered detailing in YC Whyci Milano’s knits, which are constructed from a range of silk, cashmere, and untreated wool blends. (administration@ycmilano.it)

19 Andrea’s 47

Tradition is a virtue for 19 Andrea’s 47, which creates its pieces on shuttle looms from the 1950s and ’60s. The label’s selection of scarves, wraps, and capes feature all sorts of neutral and tonal colors and patterns. (diletta@valbisenzio.net)

