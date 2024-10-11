Why Everyone’s Talking About The Corner Store

One of the hottest restaurants in the city these days is The Corner Store in the heart of Soho. With a team of industry pros bringing their A game, the spot offers an upscale take on classic American dishes. The Daily asked Eugene Remm, co-founder and partner of Catch Hospitality Group, about the concept behind his latest project and what to expect on the menu.

What’s the concept of The Corner Store?

The Corner Store is an upscale take on a classic American joint at the landmark corner of Houston and West Broadway in SoHo. It’s straightforward, yet nostalgic, and inspired by the things people know and love. The Corner Store is an homage to old-school dining in New York.

Were there iconic NYC restaurants that inspired you or helped you when you were putting the concept together?

We’ve drawn inspiration from many restaurants across NYC over the past 25 years, but no single spot had a dominant influence. Instead, we’ve taken bits and pieces from many great places and put our own unique spin on them to create something distinctly ours.

The name of the restaurant is super catchy and easy to remember. How did you come up with calling it The Corner Store?

The Corner Store represents a nostalgic take on what was a happy place in my childhood – a feel-good, dependable place where you could pick up everything you needed, and where the familiar face behind the counter always knew your name and greeted you with warmth every time you walked in.

What are some of your favorite items on the menu?

The menu is an upscale take on classic dishes – simple food done right. Some of my personal favorites include the lobster and caviar roll, our house made McOli sauce with the french fries, The Corner Store caesar, and the wagyu French dip.

The desserts are also delicous.

All of these are premium takes on classic, childhood favorites. The Samoa sundae is a nod to the Girl Scout favorite, evoking memories of a simpler time, while the apple pies pay tribute to the classic McDonald’s apple pies we all enjoyed as kids.

Tell us about the team behind The Corner Store.

Leading the kitchen at The Corner Store is chef Michael Vignola, a 20-year industry veteran who currently serves as Catch Hospitality Group’s culinary director, alongside executive chef Paul Castro, who for the past four years served as the executive chef at Catch New York. We also brought in consulting chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley, former corporate chef at Pastis, and the group collectively worked on this project for the past 12 months. Lucas Robinson, Catch Hospitality Group’s beverage director and 10-year team member, alongside Alexis Belton, previously the bar director at The Alinea Group’s The Aviary, and Dev Johnson, previously the principal bartender at Employees Only for over a decade, have curated The Corner Store’s extensive cocktail and martini program.

What were you thinking with the decor?

We wanted to revive the intimate, bustling charm of Soho’s past, and create an experience that taps into the soul of the neighborhood. It pays homage to the classic New York bar and restaurant—warm, welcoming, and timeless, offering a comforting sense of history while serving as an escape from the city’s hustle.

What’s the best way to get a table?

Reservations are available two weeks in advance on Resy.

What do you have on tap for the rest of the year?

Catch Hospitality Group is continuing to grow. In November, we will be opening the 5,500 sq foot rooftop terrace at Catch Miami Beach, as well as our first location in Texas, Catch Dallas. Additionally, we will be opening Catch Scottsdale in the first half of 2025.

Images: Courtesy TheCornerStoreSoho.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.